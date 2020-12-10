ELKTON — A police officer’s suspicions stirred when he spotted a man operating a $40,000 Caterpillar backhoe on the shoulder of Route 40 late Sunday night — prompting a traffic stop in which investigators learned that the driver allegedly had stolen that piece of equipment from a Delaware construction site some six days earlier, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Joshua J. Parlier, 40, of the unit block of Green Meadow Drive near Elkton.
Elkton Police Department Cpl. Todd Finch was on routine patrol at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday when he noticed Parlier driving the yellow Caterpillar backhoe on the westbound shoulder of Route 40 near the Whitehall Road intersection, police reported.
Finch stopped the backhoe near the intersection of Route 213 and Route 40 — about a half-mile west from where he first noticed the man driving the heavy equipment, according to police.
The corporal made the traffic stop because there was “no support vehicle following the (backhoe) and no known construction in the immediate area,” police said.
Also factoring in his decision to investigate, police added, Finch considered the relatively long distance that he had witnessed the backhoe travel along the highway and the late hour of night that the trek was occurring.
“Loaders and backhoes are typically not operated as motor vehicles and are usually only moved short distances. When operated on public roads, they are typically accompanied by escort/safety vehicles or moved via trailer,” Finch explains in his written statement of probable cause.
Charging documents indicate that, during the traffic stop, Finch’s suspicions continued to grow when he interacted with Parlier, who purportedly provided a fake name.
“The driver could not provide a driver’s license or identification card . . . Because he stumbled over the date of birth when he provided it to me, I thought he might be giving a fictitious name and I had him confirm that name again,” Finch outlines in charging papers.
While Finch was running an MVA check on the provided name, after back-up EPD officers had arrived, Parlier allegedly ran away from the traffic stop scene toward the Big Elk Mall, police said. Officers captured Parlier after a brief foot chase, police added.
The MVA check revealed that Parlier did not have a valid driver’s license — nor a CDL to operate a backhoe — and that he had active arrest warrants through the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and authorities in Chester County, Pa., court records show.
“During questioning, Parlier admitted to taking the backhoe from Otts Chapel Rd. in (Newark) Delaware. I later confirmed that this same (backhoe) was reported stolen to Delaware State Police, Troop 6,” according to charging documents.
Investigators learned that Dominick Paoli of Paoli Services, Inc. owns the 2005 Caterpillar 420D backhoe/loader, police said. They also learned that the backhoe had been stolen from an Otts Chapel Road construction site and that that theft had been reported to the DSP on Nov. 30 — some six days before Finch spotted Parlier driving it in Elkton, police added.
Parlier is charged with theft of property valued at more than $25,000 and less than $100,000, which is felony, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized removal of property, in addition to nine traffic offenses, according to court records and police.
Scheduled for a Feb. 24 trial, Parlier remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
