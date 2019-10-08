PORT DEPOSIT – A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after he allegedly bit a Maryland State Police trooper and kicked another Friday in downtown Port Deposit, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The incident occurred after Tfc. Workman went to the 600 block of Rowland Drive in response to a reported traffic accident and a “fight in progress” in the parking lot, police said. After arriving, police added, Workman learned that one of the people involved had left the scene and was last seen walking down the nearby railroad tracks.
The trooper was told that the man was “heavily intoxicated” and that he was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans, police reported.
After spotting a man fitting that description on the back deck of D'Lorenzo's Pizza and Grille, which is approximately 100 feet from where the accident had occurred, Workman approached him and asked what had happened, according to court records.
“He immediately started yelling and, after being informed he would be arrested for disorderly conduct if he did not stop, he yelled, 'You can (expletive) try,' then ran through the restaurant out the front door,” Workman outlines in charging documents.
Workman arrested the suspect — Kenneth E. Reynolds, 30, of Red Lion, Pa. — after finding him in front of the restaurant on South Main Street, police said. The trooper then drove Reynolds to the accident scene in his patrol vehicle, police added.
Reynolds allegedly started kicking inside the patrol vehicle, breaking an air vent on the passenger's side, court records allege.
“While attempting to restrain (Reynolds') legs, he began kicking my left shoulder. (He) also bit Tfc. Siemek's' left arm, leaving teeth marks, as he was attempting to restrain him. To avoid further damage to MSP property and injuries to troopers, he was removed from the vehicle and restrained on the ground until a (Cecil County Sheriff's Office) unit with a cage car arrived on scene for transport,” Workman outlines in his statement of probable cause.
Court records also allege that Reynolds “continued yelling and using homophobic and racial slurs towards police personnel and citizens walking past” while troopers restrained him on the ground.
Scheduled for a Dec. 2 trial, Reynolds is charged with resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and two counts of second-degree assault, according to court records.
Reynolds is free on an unsecured $2,500 bond, court records show.
