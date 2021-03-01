ELKTON — A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly beat his neighbor with a golf club during an ambush outside a residence near Elkton — purportedly because the victim was too close to the suspect’s home while cutting wood with a chainsaw, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Terry Lee Gregg, 51, of the 1000 block of Singerly Road, north of Elkton.
They identified the victim only as a 53-year-old man who lives near Gregg.
Maryland State Police Tfc. Cohen responded to the 1000 block of Singerly Road at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, after receiving a complaint from a man, 25, and his 29-year-old girlfriend regarding a “possible assault” in that area, police reported.
Interviewed at their residence, the complainants told the trooper that they believed they had witnessed a man strike another man with a golf club at a bonfire behind their neighbor’s house, court records show.
“I immediately checked the bonfire area and located a small pool of blood but no victim, nor anyone else on scene. I heard a rustling sound coming from the junkyard next door to the scene, but was unable to locate anyone,” Cohen outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Fellow MSP troopers, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Elkton Police Department officers responded to the scene to assist Cohen, after he had radioed for backup, police reported.
When the trooper returned to the complainants’ residence, they told him that they knew the alleged attacker as “Terry,” a neighbor, and that he was wearing a blue sweatshirt, police said. Noting that she had lived at that address for 18 years, the woman reported that she had known him for many years, police added.
The couple also told Cohen that they believed the victim had gone into his home, which is next door to theirs, after the attack, prompting the trooper to respond to that residence, police reported.
“I observed (the victim) was bleeding profusely from a large head mount . . .(The victim) advised me that he had been cutting wood with his chainsaw, when an individual had ambushed him, hitting him in the back of the head with a golf club, then striking him across the body when he fell,” court records allege.
The victim told the investigator that he crawled under an electric fence in the back of the property and hid, after the ambush, police said. Also, according to his account, the victim ran away to safety when a friend of his inadvertently distracted the attacker, police added.
Court records indicate that the victim told Cohen that he “lost consciousness for an unknown amount of time” after he had been struck with the golf club.
Paramedics examined the victim and provided him medical attention at the scene, police said. He, however, refused to be taken by ambulance to a hospital for further medical treatment, police added.
The trooper also interviewed the friend who had inadvertently distracted the attacker, according to court records. That man, 47, reported that he walked out of the victim’s residence to investigate, when he heard someone shouting outside, and he saw a noticeably upset Gregg, his neighbor, in a blue sweatshirt, court records show.
Unaware that his friend had been attacked, the man tried to calm Gregg, police said. After Gregg and the man walked back to their respective houses, police added, the victim “stumbled into his residence, bleeding,” according to the friend’s account.
While law enforcement officers still were at the scene, a man in a blue sweatshirt — he soon was identified as Gregg — approached CCSO deputies, police reported.
“(Gregg) was uncooperative with the deputies, smelled strongly of an odor of alcoholic beverage and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Upon hearing the commotion, (the victim) stuck his head outside the residence, saw the subject, pointed directly at him and stated, ‘That’s him’,” according to charging documents.
The couple that had made the assault complaint and the friend who inadvertently had caused the distraction, which allowed the victim to flee, also identified Gregg, police said.
Gregg was arrested at the scene, police added.
CCSO Deputy Imming told Cohen that, after he had handcuffed the suspect, Gregg alluded to why he allegedly attacked his neighbor, court records show.
“Gregg spontaneously stated, ‘If a dude wants to start a chainsaw by my window, what am I supposed to do(?),” court records allege.
The charging document further alleges that, while Imming was placing the handcuffed suspect into a patrol vehicle moments later, “Gregg again spontaneously uttered, ‘When a mother(expletive) starts a chainsaw up out your window at 8:45, what are you gonna do?’”
Cohen notes in his written statement of probable cause that he was unable to locate the golf club that had been used in the assault, explaining, “Gregg’s residence . . . is strewn with assorted junk and debris.”
Gregg is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, if convicted, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum 10-year sentence, court records show.
Scheduled for a March 26 preliminary hearing, Gregg remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
