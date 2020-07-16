PERRYVILLE — A man remained jailed Thursday after he allegedly deliberately slammed a door on the foot of a Perryville Police Department officer – marking the third time in 10 days that the suspect had been arrested and charged with assaulting a member of that agency, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Dejon L. Wright, 21, of North East.
Charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault, Wright remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after his bail review hearing on Wednesday, court records show.
Wright was free on a $7,500 unsecured bond when the latest incident occurred on Wednesday, according to court records, which further indicate that he was free on a different $7,500 unsecured bond when the second incident in the series occurred on Monday, two days earlier.
Moreover, the first incident occurred on July 5 and, after spending one night in the county jail without bond, Wright was released from custody July 6 on a $7,500 unsecured bond, following his bail review hearing earlier on July 6, court records show.
The third incident
The most recent incident occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, when Wright came to the side door of PPD’s station at 2 Perryville Town Center Dr. and started to “aggressively pound on the door,” prompting Officer Kennedy and Ofc. Lenzi to come to the entrance, open the door and speak with him, police said.
Wright was inquiring about a book bag that he had in his possession two days earlier, when a PPD officer arrested him after the second incident in the series, police added.
“I explained to Mr. Wright that he needed to come back during the business day and he began to argue and curse. Mr. Wright then intentionally slammed the door on (me) while I was explaining what he needed to do. When he intentionally slammed the door, it struck my right foot and I could feel pain from the door striking it,” Lenzi outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Lenzi arrested Wright at the scene, court records show.
In the charging document, Lenzi notes, “This is the third time in approximately one week that Mr. Wright has been arrested by the Perryville Police Department for assaulting a law enforcement officer.”
Wright is scheduled for an Aug. 19 trial, court records indicate.
The second incident
The second incident in the string occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, after PPD Officer Michael Reno spotted Wright seated on the front porch of a house in the 300 block of Front Street, stopped his marked patrol car in front of that residence and spoke to Wright from that vehicle, police said.
Reno did so because he knew that Wright did not live there and because the officer was aware of “numerous complaints of (Wright) loitering and trespassing on various properties around town,” police added.
The officer asked Wright to move along, police reported.
“Mr. Wright responded with a ‘(Expletive) you,’ along with extending the middle finger of his right hand toward the officer,” court records allege.
Amid a conversation in which the officer tried to convince Wright that he must get off the porch and leave the property, Wright allegedly walked over to the patrol vehicle, stuck his head through the open front passenger’s side window and spit on the seat, according to charging documents.
Reno then contacted PPD Lt. Robert Nitz, asking for assistance because he was going to arrest Wright, police said. After the lieutenant arrived, police added, Reno informed Wright that he was under arrest and ordered him to turn around and place his hands behind his back.
“As this officer reached to put handcuffs on Mr. Wright, (Wright) struck the right side of Officer Reno’s face with an open hand,” Reno alleges in his written statement of probable cause.
After Wright allegedly slapped Reno in the face, Reno and Nitz handcuffed the suspect and then drove him to PPD’s station for processing, police reported.
Wright is charged with second-degree assault, failure to obey a lawful order and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, according to court records, which show that he is scheduled for an Aug. 19 trial in that matter.
He spent one night in the county jail without bond, before he was released Thursday on a $7,500 unsecured bond after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
The first incident
The first incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on June 5, after PPD Ofc. Gerard Morgan II responded to the common area of PerryVilla Apartments in the 300 block of Broad Street because a resident there had complained that a man was asleep on a chair in that private outdoor area, police reported.
Morgan recognized the man in question to be Wright, as he approached him, and further explains in charging documents that he “has had many encounters with Mr. Wright in the past.”
“Ofc. Morgan shouted, ‘Hey Dejon.’ (Wright) woke up and kicked Ofc. Morgan three times in his legs and jumped up. Mr. Wright took a fighting stance with his fists clenched. Ofc. Morgan was giving verbal commands for Mr. Wright to back off, and Mr. Wright took steps toward Ofc. Morgan three times,” Morgan outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
After the officer placed Wright under arrest and handcuffed him, Wright allegedly exhibited more resistance, police reported.
“Mr. Wright pulled away several times and attempted to head-butt Ofc. Morgan. Ofc. Morgan continued to give verbal commands for Mr. Wright to stop,” court records allege.
As Morgan attempted to conduct a pat-down search, Wright allegedly “slapped Ofc. Morgan’s left hand and again squared up,” police said. During that pat-down search, police added, Morgan found approximately one gram of suspect marijuana inside Wright’s front pants pocket and confiscated it.
Morgan drove Wright to the PPD station, where, after processing him, officers tried to handcuff Wright again in preparation to transport him to the Cecil County District Courthouse in Elkton for his appearance in front of a bond commissioner, according to police.
“Mr. Wright kicked Ofc. Reno with his right foot in his right shin,” court records allege.
(Reno is the same PPD officer that Wright allegedly assaulted during the incident on Wednesday, which occurred some eight days after the first incident.)
Relating to the first incident — all of which was captured on video gleaned from agency-issued body cameras — Wright is facing five charges, including resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering and two counts of second-degree assault, court records show. Wright is scheduled for an Aug. 19 trial in that criminal case, according to court records.
After spending one night in the county jail without bond in the wake of his July 5 arrest, Wright was released the next day on a $7,500 unsecured bond after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
