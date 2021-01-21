ELKTON — Investigators arrested a Chesapeake City man late Wednesday after he allegedly beat a woman — believing that she had stolen his lottery tickets — and her housemate when he came to her aid, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Charging documents identify the suspect as Harold McKinney Baker Jr., 35, of the 900 block of Biddle Street.
Elkton Police Department Ofc. Kevin Forster started his investigation at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, when he responded to an apartment in the 200 block of East Main Street after receiving a complaint regarding an assault, police said.
The alleged victims told the officer that Baker, who had been staying with them “on and off” at that apartment since Jan. 1, accused the woman of stealing his lottery tickets and then punched her four times — twice in the right eye, once on the back of her head and one time in her back, knocking her down with the last blow, police added.
(Information regarding the purported stolen lottery tickets was unavailable, as of late Thursday afternoon. Maryland Lottery officials reported Thursday morning that a sole winning Powerball ticket for a $751.1 million jackpot was drawn at 11 p.m. Wednesday night and that that ticket had been sold in Allegany County in Western Maryland.)
When the woman’s housemate stood up to help her, Baker allegedly punched him several times in the face and pushed him to the floor, police reported.
Then Baker allegedly pushed a television set onto the prone man, before picking up a “large ceramic pot” and striking him in the forehead with it, according to charging documents, which further indicate that Baker fled from the apartment at that point.
Investigators documented a one-inch cut on the man’s forehead and bruising under the woman’s right eye, police said. The officer dispatched paramedics to the scene, but the alleged victims declined medical treatment, police added.
Officers searched for Baker in the area around the apartment, but they were unable to find him, police reported.
As it turns out, according to court records, Baker returned to that East Main Street apartment at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, about two hours after he had allegedly attacked the residents — prompting the man and woman to call authorities.
“I was dispatched back to the residence due to Mr. Baker returning. Upon my arrival, he was knocking on the front door to the apartment. When I asked Mr. Baker if I could pat him down, he advised yes and that he had some marijuana and a couple of needles in his pocket. I then placed Mr. Baker in handcuffs,” Forster outlines in the written statement of probable cause.
After arresting Baker, the officer confiscated six hypodermic syringes, two blue wax paper envelops containing a white powder residue, six Suboxone strips and other items while searching the suspect, court records allege.
Baker is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and four related misdemeanor offenses, including possession of a controlled and dangerous (illegal drug) substance and two counts of second-degree assault, according to court records, which also indicate that Baker is scheduled for a Feb. 19 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond late Thursday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
(1) comment
Hang in there Baker Cecil Judges will give you a couple of days at the county
jail give you a place to stay and eat and plea bargain for time served
