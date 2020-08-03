ELKTON – A man is facing several charges after he allegedly struck a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a car door and later knocked the law enforcement officer backward, causing an injury, during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Tyreke Semaj Collier, 30, of the 200 block of Mike Drive near Elkton.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, when CCSO Cpl. Bryan Shockey stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 279 (Elkton Road) near Route 213 (Singerly Road), after a radar operated by the deputy indicated that the car driven by Collier in the southbound lane of Route 279 had been traveling 72 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, police reported.
Collier, who handed Shockey a Pennsylvania identification car, admitted that he did not have a driver’s license, police said. Collier explained that he was driving because his “significant other,” who occupied the front passenger’s seat, had a headache, police added. (The front-seat passenger was not charged.)
Shockey dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Max, to the scene, after he noticed “cigar shavings” inside the vehicle because that is an “indication of marijuana usage," according to charging documents, which qualify that the deputy, however, did not detect the odor of marijuana.
When the deputy asked Collier to step out of the car and walk to the rear of the vehicle, so that Brewer could lead K9 Max through a sniff-scan of the Malibu’s exterior, the suspect resisted, police reported.
“The defendant became aggressive and hostile and refused several lawful orders to exit the vehicle. After a few minutes of arguing with the defendant, he unexpectedly threw the door open and struck Cpl. Shockey in the stomach with the car door. The defendant was seen using his leg to push open the door to strike Cpl. Shockey,” court records allege.
While continuing to argue, according to court records, Collier “aggressively came toward” Shockey, who used his foot to hold him back. Shockey told Collier that he was under arrest and then he and Brewer attempted to take the suspect into custody, after ordering him to get out of the car, court records show.
“The defendant refused and attempted to walk away, once he was pulled out of the vehicle. Two additional officers were needed to affect the arrest while he continued to struggle and resist. During the struggle, Cpl. Shockey fell backwards and (injured) his right elbow, requiring him to respond to the emergency room,” court records allege.
Scheduled for a Sept. 23 trial, Collier is facing four charges, including second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony, and resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering, court records show.
Collier was released from custody on Wednesday on a $15,000 bond, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
