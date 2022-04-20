CONOWINGO — A 78-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly brandished a large kitchen knife and attacked his roommate — who is some 43 years younger than the suspect — inside the Conowingo residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The alleged victim, who is 35, used his cell phone to videotape part of the incident, and the yielded footage shows the suspect, Michael Joseph Henaghan, allegedly yelling, “You son of a (expletive)” while “swinging the large knife” at his roommate and kicking at him, court records allege.
“It appears in the video that the knife nearly comes in contact with (the alleged victim),” according to the charging document.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to the residence in the 400 block of Rowlandsville Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a “physical domestic” complaint, police reported.
CCSO Dfc. Kyle Davis spoke to the alleged victim, who reported that Henaghan threw a chair at him and that the hurled piece of furniture struck him on the left arm, court records allege.
In addition, he alleged that Henaghan was holding a “large kitchen-style knife” in his right hand as he charged toward him, before swinging the weapon “while in close proximity” to him, according to the charging document, which further indicates that the alleged victim provided a corroborating video he had taken of the attack to police.
That video shows Henaghan kicking at the alleged victim, in addition to swinging the knife, court records allege.
Information regarding what led up to the alleged attack was unavailable, as of Tuesday.
Davis, who is listed in court records as the arresting officer, noticed an injury to the alleged victim’s left forearm, using “blue” and “swollen” to describe it, court records show.
“(The alleged victim) also complained of pain in his right hand,” according to the charging document.
The deputy dispatched paramedics, at the request of the alleged victim, police said. After paramedics evaluated the alleged victim at the scene, he declined to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, police added.
Court records indicate that investigators arrested Hanaghan on Saturday, one day later. As of Tuesday, information regarding where and how Hanaghan was taken into custody was unavailable.
Hanaghan is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to court records. Hanaghan also is charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, misdemeanor offenses that carry maximum sentences of 10 years and five years respectively if convicted, court records show.
After spending two nights in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, Hanaghan is free on a $15,000 bond, according to court records. Hanaghan posted that bond on Monday, shortly after his no-bond status was lowered to a $15,000 bond during his bail review hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.