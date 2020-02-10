NORTH EAST - Investigators are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday, when he walked off the Perryville High School campus, according to Maryland State Police officials at the North East Barrack.
The teen's name is Isaiah Dekel Cohen.
Police described the missing teen as African-American, 5'6, and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Isaiah was last seen wearing a black and blue jacket and gray joggers, police said. The teen also was carrying a blue book bag, police added.
Isaiah was spotted heading into the Hollingsworth Manor community in Elkton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, three days after he had run away from Perryville High School, police reported.
Anyone with information that might help investigators locate Isaiah is asked to call Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.
MSP has posted a missing teen notice on North East Barrack's Facebook page.
