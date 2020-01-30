ELKTON - Investigators are trying to find a Cecil County Detention Center work-release inmate, after he walked off his job near Elkton on Thursday morning and failed to report back to the jail at his appointed time, police reported.
The inmate, Charles Henry Ford III, 31, arrived for his shift at the Flying J Travel Center off Route 279 (Elkton Road) near Elkton sometime between 11 a.m. and noon, but he soon left the premises, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a spokesman for the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the CCDC.
Ford was in the detention center's work-release program for violating probation in a burglary case, Holmes reported.
His last known address is the 100 block of Ontario Court in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park near North East, according to Holmes, who commented, "He is known to frequent Elkton and North East."
Ford reportedly had been seen in the area of Johnstown Road in Cherry Hill on Thursday afternoon, but, as of early Thursday night, investigators had not been unable to locate him, police reported.
