CHARLESTOWN — Two specially trained Maryland State Police scent dogs led investigators to two suspects who were hiding in the woods near Charlestown, a short distance away from where, a little while earlier, a stolen all-terrain vehicle had been recovered, police reported.
The investigation started shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, when the owner of 2015 camouflage Polaris Ranger came to the agency's North East Barrack and reported that her ATV vehicle had been stolen, police said. She also reported that her silver trailer was missing, police added.
Then at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, the North East Barrack received 911 calls reporting that the stolen ATV was seen traveling on West Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7) between Wells Camp Road and Route 267 in North East, according to police.
Troopers assigned to that barrack responded and interviewed witnesses who saw the ATV fleeing the area, police reported.
Further investigation led the troopers to an area on Louisa Lane in Charlestown, where they observed a grass trail from the roadway into a wooded area, police said. Troopers later found the unoccupied ATV, covered in spray paint, approximately 25 yards south of the roadway — and they immediately secured the area and called for the agency's K-9 unit for assistance, police added.
K9 Wade and K9 Max, along with their trooper handlers, arrived at the scene and found the two suspects — North East residents Acie Tillman Boyce Jr., 22, and Brittany Jade Russell, 23 — lying down, hiding in a wooded area approximately 100 yards south from where the stolen ATV had been found, police reported.
Investigators arrested Boyce and Russell without incident shortly before midnight.
Boyce is facing six charges, including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 and rogue and vagabond, and he is scheduled for an Oct. 9 trial, according to Cecil County District Court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Tuesday, court records show.
MSP officials reported that Russell was charged with disorderly conduct and that she was released on personal recognizance. However, no charges against Russell could be found during a search of online Cecil County court records Tuesday afternoon.
