LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the discovery of two shooting victims early Wednesday morning as a murder suicide.
Trooper Kevin Kochka with the Avondale Barrack said Thursday that a family member found Kimberly Harris, 53 and her son Jordan Foster, 22, in cardiac arrest and called police to a home in the 300-block of Ashmun Avenue near Lincoln University just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds and injuries from what appeared to be an assault.
Throughout their investigation, Kochka said troopers have learned that the alleged suspect — Timothy Harris, 40 — had been involved in a set of vehicle crashes hours earlier.
Kochka said Timothy Harris was the long-time boyfriend of Kimberly Harris. The two had the same last name but were not married, he added.
Timothy Harris was involved in a hit and run crash in East Marlborough Township at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday. Harris reportedly fled that scene and crashed again. At 9:53 p.m. police responded to a second crash in Kennett Township.
“Harris exited his vehicle and shot himself,” according to police at the Avondale barrack. “Timothy Harris succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”
Kochka said investigators are still trying to determine a cause and a timeline for the course of events.
“It most likely happened Nov. 2 before 9:44 p.m.,” Kochka said.
The homicide investigation is being led by Pennsylvania State Police from the Avondale Barrack Criminal Investigations Unit. Kennett Township Police, Chester County Detectives and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the suicide.
