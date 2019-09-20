ELKTON — Detectives are investigating an apparent suicide after the body of a 24-year-old white male was found in the wooded area across the street from Elkton Middle School Wednesday night, according to police officials.
Elkton Police Department officers discovered the body Kevin Jacob Carter, of Port Deposit, in the wooded area adjacent to the Big Elk Creek and across the street from Elkton Middle School at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman.
Zurolo reported that EPD officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of North Street just before 7 p.m. After learning from witnesses on scene that a potential suicidal subject had been observed running into the woods, officer immediately began searching and canvasing the area.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers located Carter, who was deceased and had appeared to expired due to hanging, according to Zurolo.
Zurolo said Carter’s body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy, and the incident is being investigated as a suicide.
“All indications at this in time in the investigation indicate that it was a suicide,” he said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
