ELKTON — Maryland State Police are crediting an observant neighbor for reporting a car stolen from the Winding Brook community Friday night.
According to Maryland State Police at the North East barrack, the witness saw an unknown male in the silver 200 Honda Civic and called the owner. The owner of the vehicle then contacted the barrack.
No arrests have been made, however surveillance footage from cameras inside the Carroll Fuel Mart have given police clear photos of the alleged thief, who entered the store at 259 Belle Hill Road around 11 p.m. and made a purchase.
The photos show an adult male with light brown skin, close cropped hair and a thin beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the left sleeve and the left breast pocket area.
The suspect left the vehicle at the gas pumps.
Anyone with information should contact the North East barrack at 410-996-7800.
