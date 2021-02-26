ELKTON — Investigators are still trying to get in touch with some victims, two months after they arrested and charged a couple of suspects in connection with burglaries at a commercial storage facility near Rising Sun during a six-day stretch in December, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects — Ethan Michael Springel, of the 300 block of Fell Road in Rising Sun and Monica Gray Dehaven, of Whiteford, both 43 years old — stand accused of stealing thousands of dollars in property from approximately 25 units at Johnston’s Mini Storage in the 1100 block of Rock Spring Road between Dec. 4 and Wednesday (Dec. 9), police reported.
Investigators have recovered stolen property and have reunited the rightful owners with those items, police said. As of Thursday, however, CCSO detectives still had custody of other items of recovered stolen property that no one had stepped forward to claim, police added.
“We have unclaimed property, and we are trying to get it back to the owners,” explained Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
If people had property stolen from their Johnston’s Mini Storage units in December and still have unaccounted-for items, CCSO investigators are asking them to call the lead investigator, Det. Kyle Pattman, at 410-392-2111 or email him at kyle.pattman@ccdps.org to determine if the unclaimed property belongs to them, according to Holmes.
A notice posted Wednesday on the agency’s Facebook page reads, “If you believe your unit was broken into between 12/04/2020 and 12/09/2020 and you HAVE NOT been contacted by a detective yet, please call or email Det. Pattman, 410-392-2111 or kyle.pattman@ccdps.org.”
Springel and Dehaven are each charged with 140 criminal offenses, including burglary, theft and conspiracy, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records, which also show that Springel’s jury trial is scheduled to start June 8 and that Dehaven’s jury trial is set to start June 29.
As of Thursday, Springel remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show. Dehaven is free on a $7,500 unsecured bond, according to court records.
