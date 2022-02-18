CECIL COUNTY — A former Maryland Sex Offender registrant remained jailed Thursday after investigators arrested him on charges that he allegedly molested a girl several times inside a Cecil County residence over nearly a three-year period, starting when the youngster was approximately nine and ending when she was 12, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The charging document indicates that the suspect, Shaun M. Gilbert, 42, had been required to register as a Tier II convicted sex offender for 15 years, as part of his sentence after he had been convicted in May 2009 of molesting an 8-year-old girl in an unrelated case.
However, court officials lifted Gilbert’s requirement to register as a convicted sex offender after the Maryland Court of Appeals rendered a decision in a 2020 landmark case, Rogers v. State, that changed Gilbert’s status along with hundreds of other convicted sex offenders in Maryland.
In general, the state’s highest appellate court ruled that Maryland does not have the authority to require a convict to register with the Sex Offender Registry if the age of the minor victim had not been established in court or “was not a fact that was found in court beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the Maryland Court of Appeals holding.
“Shaun Gilbert was previously on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry, after being convicted in a similar case on 5/27/2009 for the Sexual Abuse of a Minor . . . Gilbert was removed from the registry on a Court of Appeals Case (Rogers v. State) and was not required to re-register unless he was convicted of a new qualifying sex offense,” the lead investigator explains in his written statement of probable cause.
The investigation leading to Gilbert’s arrest in his latest criminal case started in mid-October, when a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigator received a referral from the Department of Human Resources in reference to a “past sexual assault,” court records show. Authorities put a “safety plan” into effect to protect the girl, police reported.
Investigators reported that, according to that referral, a 12-year-old girl alleged that Gilbert sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions from early 2018 to November 2020.
The girl told investigators that the molestation “started roughly when he (Shaun Gilbert) got out of jail,” according to the charging document. On several occasions, Gilbert allegedly would give the girl “more screen time on her phone” in exchange for him inappropriately touching her in various ways, court records allege.
“The victim clarified the first few times went on for approximately one month and that she knew it was wrong and stopped asking for more screen time because she knew it was wrong and she didn’t want it to happen anymore,” according to the charging document.
The girl recalled Gilbert molesting her in November 2020, which marked the end of the nearly three-year period in which the alleged molestation occurred, and Gilbert giving her “5,000 V-bucks (internet currency to play Fortnite, an online video game) in exchange for the sexual assaults,” court records allege.
After attempting to interview Gilbert, who elected not to make any statements to police, and at least one other adult in October, the CCSO investigator referred the case to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said. Investigators arrested Gilbert on Feb. 9, police added.
Gilbert is facing 18 criminal charges, 12 of which are felonies, including sex abuse of a minor, attempted second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, one week after his bail review hearing, court records show.
