ELKTON — Investigators are trying to identify a woman who stole merchandise from an Elkton discount store — and then mooned a manager who confronted her about it, according to police.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday (April 15) at the Dollar General in the Villages of Elkton shopping center, where the store manager watched the suspect place items of merchandise inside her pants as she walked around the shop, police reported.
When the manager confronted her, the suspect took merchandise items out of her pants and placed them on the counter, police said. Then the woman walked out of the store, setting off an “anti-theft” alarm as she did, police added.
That prompted the manager to go outside the store, where she, once again, confronted the suspect — accusing her of still having merchandise concealed inside her pants, police reported.
At that point, according to police, the suspect pulled a cigarette disposal cup valued at $5 out of her pants and handed it to the manager.
Seconds later, in preparation to report the incident to police, the store manager took a photograph of the suspect, police reported. At that point, the suspect told the manager, “I’ll give you something to take a picture of,” and then “exposed her bare buttocks” to her, police allege.
Afterward, the suspect got into a maroon Pontiac with a Maryland license plate, according to police.
Taking inventory after the incident, the store manager documented that a package of mens underwear that the suspect had placed on the counter — after she was confronted the first time — had been torn open, rendering it unusable for sale, police said. That package of underwear was valued at $10.75, police added.
As of late Thursday afternoon, no arrest had been made and the Elkton Police Department investigation continued, police reported.
