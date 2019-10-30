ELKTON – A man is facing drug charges after he allegedly tried to sell methamphetamine to someone who — unbeknownst to him — was an undercover officer working a prostitution sting in Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the drug suspect as Robert Darnell Roberts, 51, of the 100 block of West Main Street in Elkton.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Hollingsworth Manor, near Landing Lane, one of two locations that were the focus of an Elkton Police Department covert operation, reported Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman.
Also involved in the undercover, anti-prostitution initiative were Cecil County Drug Task Force agents, Zurolo noted.
“The targets of this particular operation were the prostitutes. Officers worked undercover, posing as customers, commonly known as 'Johns',” Zurolo explained, before commenting, “During this operation, an undercover officer (UC) was approached by a Robert Darnell Roberts, at which time Mr. Roberts attempted to sell the UC methamphetamine.”
Dispatched officers arrested Roberts a short distance away from where he allegedly handed the covert agent a small plastic baggie containing suspect meth in exchange for $20, court records show.
As for the prostitution sting operation, which covert officers also carried out in and around the 200 block of West Main Street, it resulted in the arrests of two suspects — Emily Marie Stonge, 26, of the unit block of Glen Creek Circle and Brittany Yates-Adams 21, of the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor, both of which are neighborhoods in Elkton, according to Zurolo.
During the sting operation, Stonge and Yates-Adams propositioned undercover officers, court records allege. Yates-Adams allegedly offered to perform a sex act for $55, while Stonge allegedly offered to perform a different sex act for $100, according to charging documents.
Scheduled for Dec. 18 trials, Stonge and Yates-Adams are each charged with one count of general prostitution, which is a misdemeanor, court records show.
Yates-Adams is free after posting a $1,000 bond, according to court records, which also indicate that, as of Wednesday, Stonge remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 bond.
Court records show that Roberts is facing three charges, including distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, both of which are felonies.
After his bail review hearing Wednesday morning, Roberts remained in the county jail without bond, according to court records.
