ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Missouri, counterfeit $20 bills, slightly more than a half-ounce of marijuana and other evidence while raiding his Elkton residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jahlen Thomas Johnson, 21, of the 200 block of Patriots Way.
Elkton Police Department officers and Maryland State Police troopers executed a “no knock” search warrant at Johnson’s Patriots Way residence at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, after taking him into custody some 45 minutes earlier at the Cecil County Department of Parole & Probation on an open EPD arrest warrant, police reported.
Investigators seized a stolen Smith & Wesson handgun that was loaded with seven 9mm rounds and had a spent casing in the barrel, after finding the firearm in a dresser drawer in Johnson’s bedroom, according to charging documents.
Johnson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to an August 2020 conviction for second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, court records allege.
Also found in that dresser drawer were printed $20 bills that had not been cut, according to a written statement of probable cause filed by EPD Det. Dennis Lasassa, the arresting officer, who further reports in court records, “It was clear to me that it was counterfeit currency. There were also $20 bills that were cut and made to look like real U.S. currency.”
Investigators confiscated a Canon printer, too, after finding that piece of equipment in the living room, police reported.
In addition, searchers seized approximately 16 grams of suspect marijuana, a digital scale that had a “green plant-like substance” on it and sandwich bags that investigators believe had been earmarked to package marijuana, court records allege. There are 28 grams in one ounce.
Investigators also confiscated Johnson’s cell phone, which, according to charging documents, contained evidence of illegal activity.
“I looked through Jahlen Johnson’s phone and found messages talking about marijuana distribution. There were also messages with Johnson talking about manufacturing counterfeit currency. I found photographs of Johnson with him in possession of the (later) seized firearm,” Lasassa alleges in court records.
Johnson is facing 13 charges, of which six are felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, manufacturing counterfeit currency, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for a Feb. 26 preliminary hearing.
As of Tuesday morning, Johnson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond while awaiting his bail review hearing set for later that day, court records show.
