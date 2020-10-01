ELKTON — A 70-year-old man is facing numerous drug and firearm charges after investigators confiscated more than two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and other evidence — including two rifles he reportedly is prohibited from possessing due to his criminal record — while raiding his residence near Elkton, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as Fred Carroll Ward, who turns 71 in November, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Sr. Deputy Joseph McCabe of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Ward’s residence in the 100 block of Leeward Court at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday to conduct a court-approved search of the dwelling — an operation prompted by an earlier investigation into Ward’s alleged “role in the illegal possession of firearms and/or ammunition,” police said.
Members of the Cecil County Drug Task Force and the Maryland State Apprehension Team ultimately assisted McCabe, along with CCSO detectives and patrol deputies, police added.
Court records indicate that “due to large amounts of (illegal drugs) being located in the residence during a search and seizure warrant for strictly firearms,” McCabe then obtained an additional warrant that allowed investigators to confiscate any illegal drugs, as well as weapons.
The search of Ward’s residence yielded 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 28 grams of suspected marijuana, court records allege. There are 28 grams in one ounce.
Charging documents show that the suspected methamphetamine was contained in two plastic bags held in a metal canister, which investigators found at a “makeshift barber station in the basement,” and that the suspected marijuana — parceled into three bags inside a glass jar — was located in a living room cabinet.
Investigators also found two .22 caliber rifles, as well as 96 rounds of matching ammunition, police said. In addition, police added, investigators found 37 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.
Ward is barred from possessing guns and ammunition because he is a convicted felon — a status that he has had for more than 40 years, according to charging documents.
In September 1976, Ward was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in Maryland, representing one of his felony convictions, McCabe lists in his written statement of probable cause. In February 2006, some 30 years later, Ward also was convicted of aggravated assault in Pennsylvania, marking his second felony conviction, according to that court document.
“According to the Maryland Gun Center, a criminal history was conducted on Fred Ward, which indicated that he is a convicted felon and currently prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition,” McCabe outlines in court records.
Investigators also confiscated $2,780 in cash, which a law enforcement officer found in Ward’s possession during a pat-down search while taking him into custody, police reported.
Ward is facing 13 charges, seven of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to court records, which show that Ward is scheduled for an Oct. 26 preliminary hearing.
He remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after his bail review hearing on Thursday, court records show.
