ELKTON — A man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired a shotgun toward neighboring houses and later pointed a handgun at the face of someone who had told him to put away his firearm, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office Cpls. William Sewell and Mark Messner headed to the intersection of Kirk Road and Hilltop Road at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday, after someone in that area reported hearing an argument and a possible gunshot, police said.
While driving there, Sewell and Messner received additional information that the incident occurred at a residence in the unit block of Hilltop Road and that the suspect — Timothy Allen Liverman, 48 — had fired a shotgun and was "currently armed with a pistol," police added.
When Sewell went to the rear of that specified residence, he saw Liverman standing at a door with a shotgun in his hands, according to court records. Liverman then ran into the residence, which is where he lives, and then returned, unarmed, court records show.
Sewell detained Liverman at that point, police reported.
Investigators interviewed an eyewitness — who also is an alleged victim — and they learned that Liverman, who had been drinking alcohol, saw unknown people walking by his residence and he yelled to confront them, according to police.
"Timothy Allen Liverman went inside, retrieved a shotgun, then went out of the rear door of his residence, where he fired the shotgun down the roadway toward residences in the 100 block of Kirk Road," court records allege.
No one was struck by the shotgun blast, police reported.
The eyewitness also told investigators that he instructed Liverman to put away the shotgun and, in response, Liverman "retrieved a handgun" and then pointed it at his (the eyewitness's) face, court records allege.
"(The eyewitness) advised he smacked the gun away from his face four times and went out in the driveway and called 911," according to court records, which indicate that Sewell and Messner noticed a man on a phone in the driveway when they arrived at that residence.
During a court-approved search of Liverman's residence, investigators confiscated a shotgun and a handgun, police reported.
Sewell contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Liverman is prohibited from possessing firearms because he has been deemed a "habitual drunkard," which applies when someone has been found guilty of three or more crimes under the state's drunken-driving code, police said.
Liverman has five driving under the influence of alcohol or driving while impaired by alcohol convictions on his record, with the most recent one added to the list on Jan. 17, police added.
Scheduled for a Sept. 16 preliminary hearing, Liverman is facing eight charges, including first-degree assault, use of firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to court records.
Liverman remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Monday night after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
