NORTH EAST – A man remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated more than a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine, a stolen handgun, two counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bills and other evidence from him near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Justin Wayne King, 29, of the unit block of Cimarron Circle near Elkton, as the suspect.
Court records indicate that King was the front-seat passenger in a silver Chevrolet 4S at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Sheckells stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Rogers Road and Timberbrook Drive because the driver – who was not criminally charged – had failed to give a proper turn signal.
Sheckells made the traffic stop while patrolling as part of a Safe Streets Initiative detail, police noted.
The deputy dispatched CCSO Dfc. Michael Thomas and his specially trained scent dog, K-9 Roscoe, to conduct a scan of the vehicle because the driver “appeared to be nervous and was avoiding eye contact and (was) shaking,” court records show.
After the dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle, CCSO Dfc. Myles Tornetta, who also had been dispatched to the scene, conducted a pat-down search of King, according to court records.
“Upon the frisk, Dfc. Tornetta immediately recognized that King had a handgun in his right inner pocket . . . Dfc. Tornetta observed that the handgun was not loaded. Dfc. Tornetta observed a .308 handgun round inside the handle of the front passenger’s side door where King (had been) sitting, placing the round within King’s reach and control,” Sheckells reports in his written statement of probable cause.
Computer checks by investigators revealed that the confiscated Smith & Wesson .308 caliber handgun had been reported stolen in Harford County and that King is prohibited from possessing firearms because of an “unlawful motor vehicle taking” conviction dating back to December 2010, court records allege.
Also inside King’s pocket, Tornetta found 10 plastic baggies containing a total of 10 grams of suspect crystal meth, in addition to several empty plastic baggies, police reported. There are 14 grams in a half-ounce.
In addition, the deputy confiscated two digital scales after finding them inside a plastic bag on the front passenger’s seat, which had been occupied by King, according to the charging document.
The deputy also seized a tin container holding a “cut straw which is commonly used to snort” drugs, police said. The tin cup also contained “trace amounts of a clear crystal-like substance,” police added.
Sheckells found 20 unopened packages of Suboxone inside King’s wallet, which also contained a casino membership card with his name on it, according to court records, which further indicate that the deputy did not locate a prescription for the Suboxone. Investigators found that wallet on the front dashboard, police noted.
In addition to $107, investigators confiscated two counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bills that were found inside King’s wallet, court records allege.
“Deputy Sheckells determined that the one-hundred dollar bills were counterfeit due to the texture of the material, as well as the color not being consistent with real United States currency. ‘Play Bill’ was also printed on the counterfeit bill,” Sheckells explains in the charging document.
Scheduled for a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing, King is facing 13 charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of forged currency and handgun on person, according to court records.
King remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.