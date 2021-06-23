ELKTON - A man remained jailed Wednesday after he allegedly tried to run over a Maryland State Police trooper who was directing traffic on Interstate 95 near Elkton amid an accident-related traffic jam, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Charging documents also allege that the suspect - Brian G. Pritz, 38, of Mays Landing, N.J. - had consumed alcohol and marijuana on the morning of the incident, which occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lane of I-95, about two miles south of the Elkton/Newark, Del., exchange.
The alleged vehicular assault occurred shortly after MSP Tfc. Ryan Keane had arrived at the scene to assist emergency workers and fellow law enforcement officers in the wake of a traffic accident on southbound I-95, police reported.
Keane noticed a man - later identified as Pritz - driving a beige Chevrolet Silverado on the right shoulder of the southbound lane to bypass a traffic jam caused by accident-related lane closures, according to police.
As Keane walked toward the pickup truck to stop the driver from traveling on the southbound shoulder, traffic starting moving forward in Lane 1, police said. At that point, police added, Pritz allegedly crossed over Lanes 3 and 2 from the shoulder to move into Lane 1, police added.
"Once I got within approximately 2 (two) car lengths away from the Silverado, I pointed directly at the driver with my right hand and waved him into Lane 2 with my left hand. I made eye contact with the driver . . . The vehicle accelerated towards me, causing me to fear for my life and (to) evade the vehicle by moving to Lane 2. I heard the engine rev prior to it moving toward me. The vehicle then swerved onto the left shoulder and sped away from me," Keane outlines in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
(Keane, who is assigned to the agency's JFK Memorial Barrack in Perryville, notes in the charging document that he had arrived at the scene in a marked MSP vehicle and that, at the time of the alleged vehicular attack, he was "on duty in full uniform" that included a "high visibility rain coat.")
After the suspect allegedly sped away on the left shoulder of southbound I-95, Keane got into his patrol vehicle and chased the Silverado, police reported.
Moments later, a fellow trooper spotted the suspect vehicle on southbound I-95, about two miles from where Pritz allegedly tried to run over Keane, police said. At that point, police added, Keane and the fellow trooper "conducted a felony stop" on the Silverado.
"I detected the odor of alcoholic beverage on Pritz' breath," according to Keane's written statement of probable cause, which also indicates that Pritz later admitted to investigators that he had consumed two "vodka and Redbulls" about 45 minutes before the incident.
While searching Pritz' pickup truck for weapons, investigators found a "smoking device" containing suspect marijuana behind the driver's seat, court records allege. During an interview after his arrest, Pritz told investigators that he had smoked marijuana at approximately 8 a.m. that day, about four hours before the incident, according to charging documents.
Court records indicate that investigators seized the suspect marijuana, which weighed less than 10 grams, and that they did not find any other drugs in the Silverado or in Pritz' direct possession.
Pritz is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and second-degree assault - a misdemeanor that carries a maximum 10-year penalty, court records show. Pritz is scheduled for a July 21 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
