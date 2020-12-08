ELKTON — A man who is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his criminal record is facing several charges after he allegedly hid a loaded handgun while detained by a Maryland State Police trooper during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Robert Edward Barben Jr., 50, of the unit block of Pearl Street in Rising Sun.
Police said MSP Tfc. Mingle stopped a black Dodge Challenger on East Old Philadelphia Road at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, after clocking the car traveling 73 mph in a 55 mph zone while conducting speed enforcement on East Pulaski Highway (Route 40).
The driver, whom investigators identified as Barben, pulled into a driveway in the 2100 block of East Old Philadelphia Road, after the trooper had turned on the patrol vehicle’s flashing emergency lights and siren, police added.
During the stop, the trooper noticed a “weathered 9mm ammunition round” on the driver’s side floorboard, prompting him to ask Barben if had any firearms or weapons inside the car, according to court records.
“Barben stated, ‘No, that’s just an old round,” court records allege.
Mingle granted permission when Barben asked if he could get out of the car and walk his dog, which was “acting hyper,” and then explained that his pet had “already urinated in his vehicle” earlier that day, police reported.
“Barben’s canine ran around freely while I watched Barben walk to a tree in the yard, bend over, and ruffle dead pine needles,” Mingle outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
After placing a collar and leash on the dog, Barben returned to the vehicle with the pet, police said. Mingle conducted an on-scene investigation, after MSP Tfc. Siemek arrived at the traffic stop to serve as backup, police added.
“I checked the exact area where Barben had ruffled the pine needles and found a green and black Polymar Glock 80 pistol. The Polymar Glock 80 was loaded with 15 9mm rounds in its magazine. Sixteen total 9mm rounds were recovered on scene,” Mingle alleges in his written statement of probable cause.
A check with the MSP Gun Center later revealed that Barben is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a 2010 conviction for resisting and/or interfering with an arrest, police said. Investigators also learned that Barben does not possess a wear or carry permit for pistol, which Mingle confiscated, police added.
“While placing Barben under arrest, Barben made an excited utterance, ‘I was carrying it for protection’,” court records allege.
Barben is facing seven misdemeanor charges, including possession of a concealed and dangerous weapon, loaded handgun on person and illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records, which also show that Barben is free on personal recognizance and that he is scheduled for a Feb. 12 trial.
