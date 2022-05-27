ELKTON — Two people involved in a crash at an Elkton intersection on Wednesday were pronounced dead at the scene, Maryland State Police officials reported early Friday afternoon in response to a Cecil Whig inquiry.
Investigators identified the victims as Thomas Finucan, 70, of Elkton; and Satish Prabhu, 58, of Columbus, N.J. Both men were the drivers of their respective vehicles, and they had no passengers, police noted.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Prabhu was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander northbound on Bakers Lane, near Delancy Road, at approximately 12:50 p.m. Wednesday when he made a left turn onto the westbound lane of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), after receiving a green-arrow traffic signal, according to police. (Baker's Lane, which is an access road to the Elkton Walmart Supercenter and other nearby businesses, is south of the East Pulaski Highway intersection.)
Police said that Finucan, meanwhile, was driving a Toyota Camry in the westbound lane of East Pulaski Highway, east of Baker's Lane, when he failed to stop for a red light at that intersection. At that point, police added, Finucan's Camry T-boned Prabhu's Outlander.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. An MSP helicopter crew landed in a grassy field near the crash scene, shortly after the collision had occurred. Paramedics and other first responders then loaded a patient, reportedly Prabhu, onto the helicopter, which had been destined for a regional trauma center.
The double-fatal collision forced emergency workers to block a section of East Pulaski Highway for more than two hours, allowing, in part, for an on-scene investigation by an MSP Crash Team.
