ELKTON — A Cecil County man who is a convicted sex offender — still on probation — allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl alongside a country road near Elkton after befriending her on social media, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Shane Thomas Gustafson, 24, of the 200 block of Plum Point Road, southwest of Elkton.
“Mr. Gustafson admitted to having sexual intercourse with (the girl). He admitted knowing that (the girl) was 12 years old, and he later apologized to (the girl) for the assault,” according to charging documents.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Det. Chase Armington interviewed the girl on Aug. 19, after the girl had come forward and he had, in turn, received a referral from the Cecil County Department of Social Services regarding the “sexual abuse of minor,” police reported.
The girl told the investigator that she met a man named “Shane” on Aug. 2 on SnapChat, a social media platform, and started communicating with him, police said. During the social media conversation, that man named Shane — later identified by investigators as Gustafson — allegedly sent the girl photographs of his penis and asked her to send him nude pictures of her, police added.
After the girl confided in Gustafson that she was “having a bad day and needed a friend,” they made plans to meet to discuss her day, police reported.
At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 2, Gustafson drove an older model, white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab to the girl’s home and parked across the street from her residence, according to charging documents. The girl walked out of her house and got into the truck, which Gustafson then drove to Dixie Line Road near Elkton, a short distance from the Delaware state line, court records allege.
After pulling off that road, Gustafson allegedly started touching the girl’s body inside the truck while “saying sexual things to her,” police said. The girl told investigators that she told Gustafson “no” several times, police added.
Gustafson then pushed the girl onto her back, removed her shorts and underwear, and raped her, according to charging documents, which further allege that he slapped and choked the girl during the assault. The suspect also forced the girl to perform fellatio on him, court records allege.
After the alleged sexual assault, which, according to the girl, lasted approximately 45 minutes, Gustafson purportedly drove to the Royal Farms store in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway near Elkton to purchase a drink — before driving the girl to her home and dropping her off, police reported.
During his investigation, Armington watched video gleaned from a surveillance camera at that Royal Farms — and it shows a Ford pickup truck pull into the parking lot near the fuel pumps at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 3, about 75 minutes after Gustafson allegedly had picked up the girl at her home, court records allege.
“The time, description of the truck and the description of ‘Shane’ matched the information (the girl) provided,” Armginton notes in his written statement of probable cause.
The investigator learned that Gustafson was convicted of corruption of a minor in 2019 in Pennsylvania, court records show.
“It appears that Mr. Gustafson was convicted and placed on probation on Aug. 3, 2020, and is currently on probation. The conviction requires Gustafson to register as a convicted sex offender in the State of Maryland,” according to court records.
Investigators arrested Gustafson on Tuesday at the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, police said. Armington approached Gustafson, who was there to “satisfy his (sex offender) registry requirements” relating to his Pennsylvania corruption-of-a-minor conviction, police added.
After waiving his Miranda rights and agreeing to be interviewed by investigators, Gustafson confessed to having sex with with the girl and to knowing that she was 12 years old, court records allege.
Gustafson is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, perverted practice and second-degree assault, according to court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for a Sept. 24 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
