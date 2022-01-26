ELKTON — Police have arrested a man who was known only as “Convict Rob” at the outset of an investigation into him allegedly brandishing a handgun during a dispute outside an Elkton residence early last week, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Elkton Police Department Det. Edward Donnelly arrested the suspect — Robert A. Staines, 53, of the 600 block of Red Toad Road near North East — on Saturday after determining that Staines is the man whom the alleged victim knew only by his nickname, “Convict Rob,” when the incident occurred five days earlier, court records show.
The investigation leading to the arrest of Staines started at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 18, when EPD officers went to a residence in the 100 block of Landing Lane after receiving a dispatch regarding a “domestic disturbance involving a firearm,” police reported.
A man who was “visibly upset” told an EPD officer that his sister and a man he knew only as Convict Rob had left the scene moments earlier, after arriving in a black, short-bed pickup truck and indicating that they were there to take a 4-wheeler and other items from the residence, police said.
That man also told the officer that his sister and his mother had gotten into an argument over the situation and that it turned physical between the two women, police added.
“(He) stated that during this time, Convict Rob, who was standing in front of the residence, threatened (him) while displaying a firearm,” according to the charging document, which further alleges that Convict Rob pointed the handgun at the alleged victim.
The alleged victim described the firearm as a black revolver, police said. He also provided officers with a description of the suspect, who has a tattoo on his neck and a white beard, and of the clothing that the man was wearing at the time of the incident, police added.
Although he did not know the suspect’s real name, the alleged victim indicated that he would be able to identify the suspect if he saw a photograph of him, which he later was able to find, court records show. He later showed the photo to the lead investigator, Donnelly, who is listed in court records as the arresting officer, and he knew the man in that picture as Staines, with whom he was familiar, police reported.
“I, Detective Donnelly, conducted a follow-up with (the alleged victim) regarding this incident. (He) advised that the suspect’s real name was Robert Staines and provided a photograph thereof. I also identified the suspect, ‘Convict Rob,’ from the photograph provided by the victim,” according to Donnelly’s written statement of probable cause.
Donnelly tracked down Staines and took him into custody on Saturday, one day after the officer had been issued an arrest warrant, court records show.
Staines is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to court records. He also is facing four misdemeanor offenses, including handgun on person, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
As of Tuesday, based on a check of online Cecil County court records dating back to Jan. 18, the date of the incident, criminal charges had not been filed against the alleged victim’s sister, who purportedly had accompanied Staines to the Landing Lane residence and allegedly had gotten into a fight with her mother.
As of press time, it remained unclear whether or not investigators recovered the handgun allegedly used in the incident.
