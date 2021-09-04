ELKTON — Investigators are continuing to search for a 21-year-old Cecil County woman who left her home early Saturday morning and has not been heard from since then, according to the Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack.
The missing woman - Frances Lilly Di Ienno, of Elkton - is described as white, 5’5," 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a zip-front hooded sweatshirt, leggings and slip-on sneaker type shoes when she left her Elkton home at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
"Police obtained video footage that shows Di Ienno with a flashlight, putting on her shoes and leaving the rear of the residence, walking towards a wooded area on the property around 2:30 a.m. yesterday. There is no indication at this time where she would have attempted to walk to," an MSP spokesperson outlined.
De Ienno's mother contacted authorities at 8 a.m. on Saturday and reported her daughter missing, telling troopers that De Ienno had left home and that she had last been seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police reported.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack immediately responded to Di Ienno’s residence and started the search, according to police. Troopers on scene requested assistance from the K-9 Unit and Aviation Command, police said. A bloodhound track was conducted along with an aerial search by an MSP helicopter crew, police added.
A search management team with MSP's Special Operations Division responded, as did Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland Natural Resources Police officers, to assist in the search, police reported. CCSO deputies deployed a drone using thermal imaging to search the densely wooded areas, according to police.
In addition, 20 volunteers and six air-scent K-9s from Chesapeake Search and Rescue, Mason Dixon Search Dogs and Delmarva Search and Rescue assisted in the search, police said. Volunteering neighbors also helped in the effort, conducting their searches on horseback, on foot and on all-terrain utility vehicles, police added.
Law enforcement officers and volunteers searched for Di Ienno for 14 hours on Saturday, yielding negative results, police noted.
"The search for Di Ienno is active and ongoing. Information has been provided to law enforcement in the region, who are assisting with the search," the MSP spokesperson said.
Anyone who sees Di Ienno is urged to contact police immediately. MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack can be reached at 410-996-7800.
In the original missing-person post released on Saturday and in the update issued on Sunday afternoon, MSP reported that Di Ienno is considered to be "critically missing," which means she could pose a threat to herself.
