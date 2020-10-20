ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after several men stole two vehicles parked outside an Elkton convenience store late last week, according to the Elkton Police Department.
The thefts occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday outside the Wawa in the 300 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), police reported.
“Both vehicles were left running and unlocked at the time of the theft(s),” an EPD spokesman noted.
Investigators described the stolen vehicles as a Nissan Altima and a Honda, police said. Investigators later recovered one of the stolen vehicles in Wilmington, Del., and the other at an unspecified location in Elkton, police added.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped three men outside the Wawa around the time of the crimes, and investigators believe that those men are responsible for the auto thefts, police reported.
EPD investigators have posted photos gleaned from that footage to the agency’s Facebook page, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the suspects and, or, locate them is asked to call Elkton Police Department Officer U. Demond at 410-398-4200, ext. 77, or email him at UDemond@elktonpd.org.
Police officials also reported that the suspects had arrived at the Wawa in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
