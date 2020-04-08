Police confiscate 217 bags of heroin near Elkton; arrest three suspects

ELKTON - A man and two women remained jailed Wednesday, after investigators confiscated approximately two and a half ounces of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl from them during a surveillance-generated traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Jacylin Maye Breza, 32, of Chesapeake City; David William Joseph Raye, 35, of Earleville; and Jessica Rae Slate, 37, of Elkton.
The traffic stop leading to their arrests occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton, a short distance from the Delaware state line, and it stemmed from a Cecil County Drug Task Force (CCDTF) investigation, court records show.
"As part of the investigation, members of the CCDTF were conducting surveillance on a 2016 Jeep Compass. Information obtained indicated that this vehicle was being used by Slate and other unknown occupants to transport (drugs) into Cecil County from Philadelphia, Pa.," according to a statement of probable cause written by Cecil County Sheriff's Office Dfc. Brian Bravo, the arresting officer.
Shortly before the traffic stop, CCDTF agents informed CCSO deputies that they saw the described Jeep Compass traveling in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 near Elkton, after crossing into Maryland from Delaware, police reported.
Bravo, who is a member of CCSO's Street Level Crimes Unit, spotted the described Jeep near the intersection of Fletchwood and Elkton (Route 279) Roads, police said. After a computer check revealed that the license plates on the Jeep had been suspended since Nov. 22, Bravo activated his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and siren to make a traffic stop, police added.
The deputy reported in court records that he noticed "several furtive movements made by the occupants of the vehicle," after he had activated his vehicle's emergency signals, and that it took "an extended amount of time" for the Jeep driver to pull over.
Bravo identified Raye as the driver, Breza as his front-seat passenger and Slate as his back-seat passenger.
Slate, who did not have any form of identification, told Bravo her name was "Jessica Halvorson, police said. Bravo, however, recognized her as Jessica Ray Slate because of the ongoing drug investigation, police added.
Bravo dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Max, which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the Jeep while performing a sniff scan outside the vehicle, police reported.
That prompted investigators to search the Jeep, in which they found and seized a total of 217 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, court records allege.
Investigators found one packet of suspect heroin/fentanyl, bearing the street brand name "WOW," in a metal canister on the front-passenger floorboard where Breza had been seated, police said.
Searchers found 15 bundles of suspect heroin/fentanyl inside a camouflage bag that was on the back seat, police added. Typically, there are 10 to 13 baggies of heroin in a bundle, which is bound with a rubber band.
Investigators confiscated a total of 217 baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl, some stamped with the street trademark "JOHN WICK" and the others bearing a "TIGER WOODS" street brand name, according to court records, which further indicate that the suspect heroin/fentanyl had a total weight of 72 grams. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
Bravo arrested Slate, Raye and Breza at the traffic stop scene, police reported. The suspects were transported to CCSO's headquarters near Elkton, where they were searched, processed and placed in separate holding cells, police said.
While searching Slate, a deputy confiscated one gram of suspect methamphetamine after finding the drug hidden in Slate's bra, police added.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Breza, Raye and Slate remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after their bail review hearings earlier that day, court records show.
Scheduled for a June 19 preliminary hearing, Slate is facing nine charges, five of which are felonies, including importing heroin into the state and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records.
One of those nine charges filed against Slate is listed as violating a public emergency health code, relating to Gov. Larry Hogan's stay-at-home directive to reduce the spread of COVID-19, court records show. Under the governor's emergency order, Maryland residents are permitted to leave their homes only for specified reasons, including buying groceries, traveling to jobs deemed "essential," picking up prescription medication and keeping doctor's appointments.
Breza and Raye are each facing seven charges, including importing heroin into the state and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records.
