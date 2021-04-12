ELKTON — A man allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened to kill his ex-wife's new husband outside an Elkton home after the suspect had picked up his son for his scheduled one week of custody, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect, Andy Ricardo Hernandezbedoloa, 22, of Newark, Del., also stands accused of the pulling his ex-wife's hair, choking her and striking her in the face several times - while she was holding their child in her arms.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Automotive Drive at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a report of an assault involving a handgun, police reported.
EPD Ofc. Demond was the first officer to arrive at the scene, and he saw Hernandezbedoloa grabbing his ex-wife with both hands while they were standing at the rear of the suspect's vehicle, according to court records. Demond took Hernandezbedoloa into custody and secured him inside his patrol vehicle, court records show.
Investigators learned that Hernandezbedoloa had come to his ex-wife's residence to pick up their son, police said, noting that the former couple has a court-ordered custody agreement. His former wife's current husband came to the door and told Hernandezbedoloa that he would have to wait outside while he got the child ready to go, police added.
"Herndandezbedoloa remained on the front porch and continued to knock on the door and yell profanities toward (his former wife's current husband)," according to charging documents.
After his son was given to him, Hernandezbedoloa placed the youngster in a child seat in the rear of his vehicle, police reported.
"Mr. Hernandezbedoloa then turned to face (his ex-wife's current husband) and removed a black semi-automatic pistol from his jacket pocket. He fully removed it to show (him), but did not point it at him. Mr. Hernandezbedoloa threatened to kill (him). Mr. Hernandezbedoloa placed the handgun back into his jacket pocket," court records allege.
After seeing her ex-husband allegedly brandish the handgun while watching at the front door, the mother decided that she did not want their son to go with him because she feared for the child's safety, police said.
Hernandezbedoloa allegedly grabbed his former wife, as she removed the boy from the vehicle, and assaulted her, police added.
"Mr. Hernandezbedoloa grabbed (her) by the hair and threw her to the ground. He was able to choke her and hit her several times in the face," according to charging documents, which further allege that their child was in her arms while the suspect assaulted her.
The boy was examined at the scene and showed no visible injuries, police reported.
Investigators observed that the suspect's ex-wife had bruising on her left foot, on her neck and on the top of her head, where "some of her hair was pulled out," according to court records. She also had abrasions on her right shoulder and left foot, court records show.
Police reported that the woman declined medical treatment.
The woman told investigators that she hit her ex-husband in the face while trying to push him off of her, police said. Hernandezbedoloa had suffered what investigators described as a "small scratch" on the left side of his nose, which was bleeding, police added.
He was triaged for the scratch on his nose at the scene, but Hernandezbedoloa did not require further medical treatment, court records show.
During a search of the suspect's vehicle, Demond found a Canik TP9SA semi-automatic handgun inside the suspect's jacket pocket and confiscated the weapon, court records allege.
"The jacket was sitting in the child seat that (the boy) was sitting in at the beginning of the incident," according to charging documents.
No other weapons were found, police reported.
Hernandezbedoloa is facing six charges, including one felony - second-degree custodial child abuse, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison if convicted, court records show. He is scheduled for a May 7 preliminary hearing.
The five misdemeanors filed against him include two counts of second-degree assault - an offense that carries a maximum 10-year sentence if convicted - neglect of a minor and loaded handgun on person, according to court records.
Hernandezbedoloa remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
