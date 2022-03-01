NORTH EAST — Stephen Yates did not pursue a law enforcement career with dreams of someday serving as chief of a police department.
His main motivation back then, more than two decades ago: Get drunken drivers off the roads.
“I joined the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun when I was 16, and I saw a lot of accident scenes where intoxicated drivers crashed into cars. A lot of innocent people and families were injured. Some were even killed,” Yates said. “That really made an impression on me, and I wanted to make a difference.”
Yates, 43, is now Chief Stephen Yates of the North East Police Department because on Wednesday, nearly 22 years after starting his law enforcement career, he took his oath of office inside a packed town hall during the regularly scheduled Town of North East meeting.
Moving up from the rank of lieutenant, Yates replaced James Just, who retired as the NEPD chief in January after serving almost 33 years at various ranks with that department. Just had served as chief since June 2019, when Darrell Hamilton retired after 43 years at the department’s helm. Hamilton has the distinction of being the longest-serving police chief in Maryland history.
Hamilton and Just both attended the swearing-in ceremony for Yates. The three of them posed together for a photo — a snapshot reflecting some 46 years of North East Police Department leadership. During one segment of the ceremony, Just pinned the chief of police badge on Yates’ uniform shirt.
“I learned so much from both of them,” Yates told the Cecil Whig on Friday. “Chief Hamilton was all about community policing, going out into the town and talking to the residents and business owners, and I learned that from him. Chief Just was very detail-oriented, because details are very important in this job, and I learned that from him.”
Other current and former leaders of police agencies in Cecil County attended the event, too, including Sheriff Scott Adams, Perryville Police Department Chief Robert Nitz and retired Elkton Police Department Chiefs Skip Mahan, who hired Yates as a rookie 22 years ago, and Matthew Donnelly, who retired in 2020. Some NEPD officers turned out for the swearing-in ceremony, too.
Also present was Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer, whose agency works closely with all police departments in the county.
“It was great how they came out to show their support. It means a lot to me,” Yates said, adding, “We have a great working relationship with the Sheriff’s Office and all of the other police agencies here (in Cecil County).”
Some of Yates’ friends and family members were also present, including his wife; Liz Yates, the couple’s children, and Yates’ mother and sister.
North East Mayor Michael Kline administered the oath of office to Yates.
“We chose him because of his years of experience. He’s well-respected within our department, as well as by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police,” Kline told the Cecil Whig. “He believes in community policing. He interacts with the people in town, and they interact with him.”
Kline recalled that there was a noticeable push within the community for Yates to be named the next NEPD chief after Just’s retirement.
“Folks from around town were asking if he would be the next chief. When they were told that he appeared to be next in line, everyone was pretty happy about that,” Kline said.
Yates graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1997, about two years after he had started serving with the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun (CFCRS) at the age of 16, where he began witnessing — up close and personal — the devastation caused by drunken drivers.
A friendship Yates made there with a fellow CFCRS firefighter who worked as an Elkton Police Department dispatcher also played a role in leading him to a law enforcement career, Yates said. Through their conversations, Yates grew interested in pursuing a dispatcher job, he added.
In October 1997, some four months after his RSHS graduation, Yates started working as an EPD dispatcher. His interaction with police officers as an EPD dispatcher fanned the flames of his growing interest in making law enforcement his career — as did some practical-experience: extracurricular activities that Yates arranged.
“I did some ride-alongs,” Yates said.
By law, Yates could not be a police officer until he turned 21. When he was nearing that threshold age, Yates made his intentions known to then-EPD Chief Skip Mahan. In turn, Mahan sent Yates to the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy at Warwick Community College in Salisbury, where Yates graduated in December 2000 after successfully completing six months of rigorous training.
“Steve was a good young man and a good officer,” Mahan told the Whig.
Mahan remembered what he told the young officer nearly 20 years ago, after learning that Yates planned to join the NEPD.
“I told him, ‘If you do good and keep straight, you’ll be chief someday,’” Mahan said, before adding, “Steve called me the other day and invited me to his swearing-in. He said, ‘I really want you to be there,’ and I told him I would. It was very rewarding to be there and see Steve take his oath of office for police chief.”
After Mahan hired Yates more than 20 years ago, Yates served as an EPD patrol officer for approximately four years, before moving to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. He served as a deputy at the HCSO for a short spell, before joining the NEPD in 2004 because he wanted to return to his native Cecil County.
During his four years with EPD, as it turned out, Yates fulfilled his commitment to make a positive difference regarding ridding the roads of drunken drivers. Logging as many as 32 DUI arrests in a year — enough for Yates to consistently lead the department in that category — MADD and the SHA bestowed awards on him for making the most annual drunken-driving arrests during that time period.
