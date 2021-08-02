ELKTON - A police chase ended abruptly on Thursday when the suspect vehicle crashed into a dump truck on a road near Elkton and then caught fire, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO Dfc. Joseph McCabe, the pursuing deputy, is credited with assisting the two suspects out of the car before the flames spread, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the vehicle fire.
McCabe arrested the suspects - Angela Renee Biggs, 40, of Elkton and William Carl Payes, 32 - at the crash scene, police said. Payes and Biggs were wanted by the Newark (Del.) Police Department in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in that agency's jurisdiction, police added.
Ambulance crews transported Payes and Biggs from the Appleton Road crash scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where they received treatment for "non-life-threatening" injuries, according to police.
Later that day, Payes was discharged from the hospital into the custody of Delaware authorities, police said. As of the weekend, Payes remained in custody in lieu of a $127,000 bond. Biggs remained hospitalized, as of Friday, police reported.
An ambulance crew transported the dump truck driver to Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was treated for minor injuries, police reported.
Payes and Biggs were wanted for allegedly robbing a Newark liquor store at knifepoint earlier this summer.
The incident happened June 2 at the Tobacco One store in the 896 Shoppes on South College Avenue, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.
A man and woman entered the store, grabbed merchandise from a shelf and concealed it as they tried to leave the store. An employee confronted the man, who took out a knife from his waistband and threatened the employee with it, Rubin said.
The man and woman left together in a vehicle.
Detectives used information from witnesses and surveillance video to identify the suspects as Payes and Biggs.
A judge granted arrest warrants charging them with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy. Payes will also be charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
The chase started at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, when McCabe spotted a Nissan passenger car, which was driven by Payes, in the McDonald's parking lot on Belle Hill Road, according to Holmes. He further reported that McCabe noticed that the car fit the bulletined description of the suspect vehicle in the Newark armed robbery. Biggs was the front-seat passenger, police noted.
When the deputy attempted to stop the car, it sped away, heading southbound on Elkton Road (Route 279) before turning onto northbound Appleton Road, according to police.
"Dfc. McCabe was assisting the Newark Police Department when he tried to stop the vehicle and then chased it," Holmes said, adding, "The suspect vehicle was driving recklessly, speeding and passing vehicles on the side."
The fleeing Nissan wound up traveling behind a dump truck, police reported. As that dump truck driver attempted to make a left turn off Appleton Road onto Elk Mills Road, Payes attempted to pass it on the left, police said. At that point, police added, the Nissan crashed into the driver's side of the dump truck.
McCabe, who had been following the suspect vehicle closely, helped Payes and Biggs get out of the Nissan, which caught fire, and then arrested them, according to Holmes.
