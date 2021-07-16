NORTH EAST - An elderly man who allegedly exposed himself several times at two public places near North East earlier this week has been identified and is facing criminal charges, after he surrendered himself to police on Thursday, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, Glen E. Grainger, 71, of Baltimore, is accused of exposing himself on four different occasions between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday in the Northeast Plaza parking lot and at the new Cecil County Public Library, which is across West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) from the shopping center, police reported.
On social media earlier this week, people complained about an unknown man who allegedly exposed himself at those places near North East. One of those posts included a photo that someone had taken of the man in question.
CCSO officials reported that Grainger turned himself in at the Westminster Police Department on Thursday afternoon. CCSO had been investigating - and continues to investigate - what officials described as "multiple cases of indecent exposure," according to police.
Free on a $3,500 bond that he posted shortly after his arrest, Grainger is charged with four counts of indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine, according to Cecil County District Court records. Those charges relate to the purported incidents of indecent exposure that occurred near North East on Monday. As of Friday, no trial date had been scheduled for Grainger.
CCSO officials also reported that Grainger allegedly exposed himself at the Weis Market in Havre de Grace early afternoon on Monday, before the incidents that purportedly occurred near North East.
"The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is currently working with other law enforcement agencies on other possible instances involving Grainger," a CCSO spokesperson said.
CCSO officials are asking anyone who may have additional information about the indecent exposure incidents near North East on Monday or may have come into contact with Grainger on Monday "either at the Cecil County Public Library or in the North East Plaza" to please contact Sgt. Michael Kalinsky, lead investigator, at michael.kalinsky@ccdps.org or leave a message on his cell at 443-309-0262. People also can privately message the agency's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.