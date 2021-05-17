ELKTON — A 28-year-old woman who allegedly pushed an 81-year-old woman inside the Walmart in Elkton last month, knocking the elderly shopper to the floor, now stands charged with assault and two other offenses, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Charging documents identify the suspect as Doniesha Artell Homer, of Wilmington, Del., and indicate that she is charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, all of which are misdemeanors, court records show. (Second-degree assault, which is the most serious charge in the case, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.)
Homer was not arrested but, instead, an Elkton Police Department investigator served her a criminal summons on Thursday, some three weeks after it had been issued to the agency, court records show. Homer is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry on June 7, according to court records.
Police reported that Homer had come forward on April 21, after investigators had been trying to identify the suspect in the April 13 incident for eight days. A photo of the suspect, which EPD investigators gleaned from store surveillance video, was released to the media and social media shortly after the incident.
“The suspect came forward and identified herself due to the overwhelming sharing of the social media story,” EPD Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an agency spokesman, told the Cecil Whig a day after Homer had come forward.
The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on April 13 in one of the checkout aisles at the Walmart Supercenter in the 1000 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) during a dispute over purported line-cutting, police reported.
Waldridge said the suspect took a place ahead of the elderly woman in the checkout line, prompting the alleged victim, who had been in that line first, to address the situation. After a “few words were exchanged” between the suspect and the elderly woman, he added, the suspect allegedly pushed the elderly woman, causing her to fall backward onto the floor.
Police reported that the alleged assault was caught on a store surveillance camera and that EPD detectives watched that video as part of their investigation.
The suspect left the Walmart after the incident, police said. The elderly woman, meanwhile, went to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, which is about a quarter-mile away from the store, to file a complaint, police added.
While at the CCSO headquarters, the elderly woman received treatment for a minor injury, Waldridge reported.
A CCSO duty officer contacted the Elkton Police Department because the Walmart is within EPD’s jurisdiction, according to Waldridge.
Then on April 21, some eight days after the incident, the suspect came to CCSO headquarters to identify herself, police said. A CCSO duty officer, in turn, contacted EPD and provided that agency with the suspect’s name and other information, police added.
EPD investigators acquired a photo of the woman, after learning her name, and it matched the suspect seen in the store surveillance picture, according to Waldridge. Homer contacted EPD a day later, and investigators started the process to file charges against her, he reported.
After the charges were filed against Homer, EPD made arrangements to serve her with the criminal summons, which occurred on Thursday, according to police.
