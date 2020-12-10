CECIL COUNTY — Residents and business owners in Cecil County appear to be compliant regarding mask-wearing, avoiding large gatherings and obeying other coronavirus-related restrictions, including the relatively new 10 p.m. closing time for bars, according to law enforcement officials here.
“We have not made arrests in a long time, since back in the spring,” Maryland State Police Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the agency’s North East Barrack, told the Cecil Whig on Thursday, noting, “We’re still making premises checks.”
Lt. Michael Holmes, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, echoed Kirschner’s assessment of compliance in this county.
“We haven’t made any arrests in recent memory. I’m not even aware of us receiving any complaints,” Holmes said, before proffering, “I believe citizens here are abiding by the rules because, over time, they’ve gotten use to wearing masks and to following all of the (precautionary) measures.”
Along those lines, according to Holmes, there was a greater chance of resistance, unawareness and forgetfulness regarding restrictions in the first several weeks after Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency stay-at-home order and other directives in March — which he did shortly after the coronavirus pandemic had reached Maryland.
(The stay-at-home order dictated that people could leave their homes, except for specified reasons, such as grocery shopping, keeping doctor appointments and working jobs deemed essential.)
“It was a brand new thing to everyone back then. Plus, it was almost like a complete lockdown at first,” Holmes said.
CCSO deputies and MSP troopers made a few arrests in April after crossing paths with people who allegedly were violating the gubernatorial stay-at-home order and, in turn, charged them with failure to obey an emergency public health order, which is a misdemeanor, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
It is noteworthy that, in most cases, the deputies and troopers who filed that failure-to-obey-an-emergency-public-health-order charge did so only after they had responded to the main incidents, such as trespassing and domestic disturbance, court records and Whig archives show.
The governor eased up on those restrictions through the late spring, summer and early fall, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland started declining.
Last month, however, with the number of COVID-19 cases spiking and the concern over Thanksgiving travel and large gatherings growing, Hogan introduced restrictions, including reducing customer capacity at restaurants and bars, which now must close four hours earlier than usual each night.
As did Holmes and Kirschner, Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an Elkton Police Department spokesman, emphasized that law enforcement officers in Cecil County are more interested in educating people on why following coronavirus-related regulations is so important than they are in arresting them.
In other words, officers would have to encounter a flagrant violation or resistance after bringing such a violation to the offender’s attention before they would make an arrest and file charges.
“If we did get a complaint, we would first educate and inform,” Zurolo said.
Zurolo also told the Cecil Whig that citizens seem to be following the precautionary rules.
“I am not aware of any arrests in recent history,” Zurolo said. “I believe people in our county are doing their due diligence to protect themselves and to protect other people. It was so new at first. But since March, they’ve seen the numbers of those infected by the virus and those who have died from it continue to climb, and they are taking it very seriously.”
