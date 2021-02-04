ELKTON — Investigators have filed several criminal charges against a Cecil County Detention Center inmate who allegedly had stashed a knife and an alcoholic beverage — both of which were homemade — and a lighter under his cell bed, according to court records.
The suspect, Malachi Curtis Smith, 23, is facing six charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a place of confinement — one of two felonies filed against him — and three counts of possession of contraband in a place of confinement, court records show. Smith is scheduled for a March 22 preliminary hearing.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Deputy M. Imming filed the charges against Smith on Wednesday, after completing an investigation into the December incident at the county jail in the 500 block of Landing Lane near Elkton.
Court records indicate that a CCDC corrections officer found the alleged contraband beneath Smith’s cell bed on Dec. 23 during a tier lockdown, which had been spurred by a “heated argument” between two other inmates and a related, possible assault. (One of the inmates was taken to onsite medical staff after a corrections officer noticed red marks on his face, court records show.)
“While inside the cell . . .(the corrections officer) located the following items under Malachi Smith’s bed: Hooch (homemade ‘alcohol’), a shank and a lighter,” according to charging documents, which indicate that the officer confiscated the alleged contraband. “Shank” is slang for a homemade knife.
Smith has been a pre-trial inmate at the detention center since September, when he was arrested and charged in connection with the Sept. 20 stabbing of fellow guest at an Elkton motel during a dispute regarding money that Smith purportedly owed the alleged victim, according to court records.
Charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault in that criminal case, Smith is awaiting his jury trial, which is set to start April 6 and is expected to last two days, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records. It likely will be postponed, however, because jury trials are not scheduled to resume in Maryland until April 23, after court officials suspended such proceedings in mid-November due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
At the time of the alleged stabbing, Smith was living in the 200 block of Little New York Road, north of Rising Sun, court records show.
