ELKTON —Investigators have captured and charged a man who allegedly stabbed a rival in the leg - nearly killing him - when he purportedly hurled a brass-knuckle-style blade at him last month during a fight on the street of an Elkton-area neighborhood, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, Jamar J. Lewis, 37, stands accused of stabbing the victim, whom investigators identified only as a 26-year-old Wilmington, Del. man, on Sept. 21 in the 300 block of Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood off Fletchwood Road, a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, police reported.
Court records indicate that the thrown-knife stabbing occurred during a brawl in which the combatants, according to witnesses interviewed by police, threw "garage cans and trash bags at each other." As of Friday, no other arrests relating to that incident had been made.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig that video gleaned from a surveillance camera helped investigators identify Lewis, whom detectives charged on Wednesday, three days after investigators had arrested in the Winding Brook neighborhood on an unrelated outstanding warrant. Court records show that Lewis lives in the unit block of Willow Court, three blocks away from where the incident occurred.
Lewis is charged with first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to Cecil County District Court records. In addition, Lewis is charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences of 10 years and five years respectively.
Scheduled for Nov. 22 preliminary proceeding, Lewis remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Friday, one day after is bail review hearing, court records show.
CCSO deputies and members of other area law enforcement agencies rushed to the 300 block of Willow Court at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 21, after receiving a dispatch regarding a stabbing, police said.
First responders found an unconscious man lying in the road and rendered emergency medical treatment to a stab wound that the victim had suffered, police added.
“It was an extremely serious wound,” Holmes commented at the time.
An ambulance crew rushed the critically wounded victim to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he underwent an emergency surgery to repair his severed femoral artery and femoral vein and where he then remained in critical condition for several days, before his discharge, police reported.
One of the responding CCSO deputies is credited with helping save the victim's life.
"The injury was bleeding profusely, so much that one of the deputies applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding . . . Medical staff had to remove two vessels from the his groin to repair the damaged vessels. Without the tourniquet being applied when it was, followed by the emergency surgery, (the victim) would have succumbed to his injuries," according to charging documents.
Investigators recovered what they believe to be the assault weapon at the scene, police reported.
"While processing the scene, investigators located a knife laying on the ground across from where (the victim) was laying. The knife was ornate and had a unique handle. The handle was shaped with four open circles that would allow each finger a designated space to pass through and grip the remainder of the handle. The shape was consistent with a 'brass knuckle' weapon. The blade protruded out of that handle," CCSO Det. Chase Armington, lead investigator, describes in his written statement of probable cause.
During a bedside interview inside his hospital room on Sept. 23, two days after the incident, the victim told investigators that a man he knows only as "J" threw a knife at him and it "stuck" in his leg, police said. The victim told investigators that the knife had "finger things that you could put your fingers in it," police added.
"(The victim's) description was consistent with the knife that was located a short distance away from him at the scene," according to charging documents.
The victim also told detectives that the man he knows only as "J" drives a black Chrysler 300 C and that he "stayed somewhere on Willow Court," the street on which the incident occurred, police reported.
While canvassing the Winding Brook neighborhood at an unspecified time after that interview, investigators found a black Chrysler 300 C with a Delaware license plate parked in front of a residence in the unit block of Willow Court, police said.
A check with the Delaware MVA revealed that the car in question is registered to Lewis, which led to investigators tracking down the suspect and arresting him, police added.
