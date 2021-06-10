ELKTON - A woman remained jailed on Thursday after she allegedly broke into a law office in downtown Elkton, after business hours, and took a nap - which she still was doing when one of the firm's attorneys arrived for work in the morning, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jennifer Lynn Woodie, 35, of no fixed address.
Elkton Police Department Ofc. Joshua Blackson responded to the business in the 100 block of East Main Street shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, after a lawyer with that firm called authorities and reported that he found an entrance door open and then discovered an unknown woman sleeping in a chair in a front office conference room, court records allege.
The shoeless woman was last seen heading toward the nearby Cecil County Circuit Courthouse, also in the 100 block of East Main Street, after she stirred and left the law office, police said. The caller gave authorities a description of the suspect and of the clothes that she was wearing, police added.
A short time later, EPD investigators found a woman matching the description of the suspect inside a restroom in an unspecified medical building in downtown Elkton and identified her as Woodie, police reported.
Charging documents indicate that a security camera at the law office videotaped the alleged burglary.
Woodie is charged with one count of fourth-degree burglary, which is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to three years in prison if convicted, according to court records.
Scheduled for an Aug. 30 trial, Woodie remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, one day after her bail review hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.