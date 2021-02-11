ELKTON — A man is facing several charges after a couple walked into their Elkton apartment and found him — a stranger — eating the alleged victims’ vanilla wafers while relaxing on their living room couch, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Elkton Police Department officers arrested the suspect, Brendon Lee Bennett, 29, of the unit block of Buttonbush Court in Elkton, on that property moments later, after the suspect purportedly fled from the second-floor apartment through a window and jumped off the roof, police reported.
EPD officers responded to the apartment in the 100 block of East Stockton Street on Wednesday, after receiving a a complaint regarding a burglar who was caught eating food on a sofa, before fleeing through a window, court records show.
“When I arrived on scene, (EPD) Ofc. Smith had the suspect, Brendon Bennett, on the ground outside of the residence and was immediately detained . . . Ofc. Smith advised that when he arrived on scene, he observed Bennett exit through the side window and jump off the roof,” EPD Ofc. Miodzianowski, lead investigator, outlines in his written statement of probable cause in court records.
During a pat-down search, Miodzianowski confiscated a hypodermic syringe after finding it inside one of Bennett’s pockets, police said, adding that investigators know through their training and experience that syringes “are used to inject certain controlled dangerous substances (illegal drugs) into the human body.”
EPD Cpl. Pirritano interviewed the alleged victims, who reported that something seemed amiss when they returned home from work on Wednesday, according to police. The deadbolt to the front door was locked, which was unusual because the couple always leaves the deadbolt unlocked, police reported.
After unlocking the deadbolt, the couple walked up the steps to the residence, court records show.
“They looked into the living room and observed Bennett sitting on the couch, eating vanilla wafers. (The male resident) immediately entered the kitchen and grabbed a knife to defend himself in case Bennett intended to do to him or (his wife) harm. Bennett immediately opened the side window and then jumped off the roof to flee the area,” court records allege.
Court records indicate that the female resident called 911 within seconds after she and her husband discovered Bennett inside their apartment.
The couple told investigators that “Bennett had never resided at the residence, was not a friend or family member and had no reason to be in the residence,” according to charging documents.
They also told investigators that the vanilla wafers that Bennett allegedly had been eating belonged to them and that the cookies had an approximate value of $2, police reported.
Bennett is charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to 20 years and 10 years in prison respectively, according to court records. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree burglary, theft of less than $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
Scheduled for a March 12 preliminary hearing, Bennett remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday morning, before a bail review hearing set for later that day, according to court records.
