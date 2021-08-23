ELKTON — Officers arrested a burglary suspect inside an Elkton residence over the weekend, moments after the visibly upset homeowners discovered the intruder in their dwelling and ran out of that house, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Elkton Police Department officers had rushed to the 100 block of Vance Drive at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving several phone calls from residents complaining about a man “attempting to kick in doors” of homes in that neighborhood, police reported.
Shortly after arriving, one of the officers heard “loud banging” coming from one of the residences while standing outside the house — not knowing, as of then, that the intruder was inside that dwelling, court records show.
“After several seconds, the front door opened and the homeowners (a married couple) came running outside. Both were hysterically yelling that the suspect was upstairs,” according to the charging document, which indicates that the suspect — Tzair Jonathan Bryant, 20, of Claymont, Del. — is a stranger to the victims.
EPD officers entered the house, repeatedly shouting orders for the invader to make himself known to them, police said. Before entering the second-floor master bedroom and shutting the door, police added, the intruder allegedly threw something over the hallway railing down at them.
Bryant walked out of the master bedroom when EPD officers reached the second floor; however, seconds later, he allegedly resisted when they attempted to take him into custody, police reported.
One of the EPD officers jolted Bryant with his agency-issued taser, subduing the suspect long enough for fellow officers to arrest him, court records show.
“Caution was used while taking the suspect into custody because it was learned that he was actively bleeding from a cut (suffered) while smashing the rear sliding glass door . . . An inspection of the residence was performed and it was clearly evident that Bryant used a propane tank that was located on the rear deck to break through the sliding glass panels,” court records allege.
The homeowners later told investigators that they were stirred from sleep at approximately 6:30 a.m. by the “sound of someone trying to bust down” the glass slider on the first floor, police reported.
Sheltering in their second-floor master bedroom, the couple later heard someone trying to “bust down” or force open that bedroom door, police said. After that sound had stopped, police added, the homeowners heard loud banging coming from a bathroom that is down the hall from the master bedroom.
At that point, the couple ran out of the master bedroom, down the stairs and out of the house, court records show.
Investigators documented damage to the rear glass slider, valued at $1,000, and the master bedroom door, valued at $300, as well as transferred blood on the master bedroom door and a nearby wall, police reported.
While canvassing the neighborhood, EPD investigators learned that Bryant allegedly had shattered a rear glass slider, also valued at $1,000, at a home a few doors away from the dwelling in which they had arrested the suspect, court records show.
After arresting Bryant and removing the taser probes from his body, officers took him to Union Hospital in Elkton, where a doctor inspected the suspect’s cuts and deemed them to be superficial, police said. Because the suspect allegedly was “confrontational with medical staff,” police added, officers considered Bryant’s behavior to be a refusal of treatment and took him to EPD’s headquarters for processing.
Bryant is facing seven criminal charges, including two counts of third-degree burglary, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison per offense if convicted, court records show. He is scheduled for a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing.
After his bail review hearing on Monday, Bryant remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.