ELKTON - The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that natural causes resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy who collapsed at North Bay Adventure Camp, south of North East, last month during a class trip, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
"He had a health issue," Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday afternoon, declining to elaborate.
Investigators identified the decedent as Baltimore resident Athumani A.S. Brown.
Athumani collapsed in cardiac arrest on the beach at that camp on June 1, police said. Camp staff treated the boy initially until paramedics with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services and the North East Volunteer Fire Company arrived and took over, police added.
"Extensive advanced life support measures were performed," Holmes commented.
An ambulance crew transported Athumani to Christiana Care at Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was pronounced dead, police reported.
CCSO detectives conducted a death investigation with the assistance of the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, which performed an autopsy on the boy, according to police.
"There were no indications of foul play," Holmes said, referring to what the preliminary investigation revealed.
CCSO, however, did not release any information regarding the investigation until Wednesday afternoon, after the agency received the medical examiner's final autopsy report, Holmes explained.
"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the death was a result of natural causes," Holmes reported.
Authumani went into cardiac arrest while on a school-sponsored, overnight class trip at the North Bay Adventure Camp, which, on Horseshoe Point Lane, is adjacent to the Northeast River.
