JUNE 11: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 2200 BLOCK OF SOUTHORN ROAD 21220
June 14, 2021 12:30 AM
Sometime between 12:30 and 2 a.m., a known suspect gained entry into the victim’s home through a previously broken window and stole a laptop computer.
JUNE 13: ROBBERY, 1000 BLOCK OF EASTERN BOULEVARD 21221
June 13, 2021 5:40 PM
At 5:40 p.m., an unknown armed suspect approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled on foot with the victim’s belongings. A canvass of the area resulted in the recovery of the stolen property.
JUNE 13: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, UNIT BLOCK OF MARICE CIRCLE 21221
June 13, 2021 12:40 AM
At 12:40 a.m. a known suspect used unknown means to break the front window and enter the victim’s residence. Once inside, the suspect damaged a television and then took articles of clothing.
JUNE 11: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF HOLCUMB COURT 21220
June 11, 2021 11:00 PM
At 11 p.m., a known suspect pointed a handgun at the victim during an altercation inside of the residence.
JUNE 11: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 1300 BLOCK OF REAMES ROAD 21220
June 11, 2021 6:00 PM
Sometime between 6 p.m. on June 11 and noon on June 12, an unknown suspect(s) cut a lock on an exterior fence of the business and entered onto the property. The suspect(s) then forcibly pried open the office door to the business. No items were reported stolen.
JUNE 11: ROBBERY, 300 BLOCK OF SOUTHEASTERN TERRACE 21221
June 11, 2021 5:00 PM
Around 5 p.m., the victim was assaulted and robbed by a known suspect. The suspect stole the victim’s money, cell phone and medication. The victim sustained minor injuries.
JUNE 11: ROBBERY CARJACKING, NORTH MARLYN AVENUE AND TORNER ROAD 21221
June 11, 2021 4:00 AM
At 4 a.m., three unknown armed suspects ordered the victims out of their vehicle and then left in the victim’s vehicle.
JUNE 10: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 2100 BLOCK OF SUNNYTHORN ROAD 21220
June 10, 2021 4:17 PM
At 1:35 a.m., two known subjects got into an argument which turned physical.
