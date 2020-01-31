ELKTON - A Cecil County Detention Center work-release inmate is back in custody, after allegedly walking off his job near Elkton on Thursday morning and failing to report to the jail at his appointed time, police reported Friday morning.
The inmate, Charles Henry Ford II, 31, turned himself in to police at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, some 12 hours after he allegedly walked off his job at the Flying J Travel Center off Route 279 (Elkton Road) near Elkton between 11 a.m. and noon, shortly after arriving there for his shift, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a spokesman for the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the CCDC.
Held without bond, Ford is now charged with first-degree escape and second-degree escape, according to Cecil County District Court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for a bail review hearing today and a Feb. 26 preliminary hearing.
Ford was in the detention center's work-release program for violating probation in a burglary case, Holmes reported.
While CCSO investigators were looking for Ford on Thursday, Holmes reported that the 100 block of Ontario Court in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park near North East is listed as Ford's last known address and that he is "known to frequent Elkton and North East."
Ford reportedly had been seen in the area of Johnstown Road in Cherry Hill on Thursday afternoon, according to Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.