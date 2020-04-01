Police: Auto theft suspect did not know name of 'friend' who 'loaned' vehicle

NORTH EAST – A New Jersey man remained jailed Wednesday after police caught him near North East driving a $17,000 sport utility vehicle that he maintained belonged to his friend – a friend whose name he could not recall, according to Maryland State Police.
The traffic stop occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the northbound lane of Interstate 95, about three miles north of the North East exit, after patrolling MSP Trooper Colin McDonald received a computer hit for a stolen 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by the suspect, Cheick A. Traore, 22, of Newark, N.J., police said.
While detained at the traffic stop scene, pending further confirmation of the stolen vehicle, Traore waived his Miranda Rights after the trooper had read them to him, police added.
Traore told the trooper that he was driving the Jeep Cherokee from Washington, D.C., to his New Jersey home at the time of the traffic stop, police reported.
“Traore advised his friend let him borrow the vehicle. When asked who the vehicle belonged to, Traore stated he did not know,” according to police.
The trooper arrested Traore at the scene at approximately 1:45 a.m., some 20 minutes after the traffic stop started, and then transported him to MSP’s JFK Barrack near Perryville for processing, police said.
At the barrack, a computer check by investigators revealed that the blue 2015 Jeep Cherokee in question had been stolen and that the registered owner is a 56-year-old woman, police added. The stolen SUV had New Jersey license plates, police noted.
Traore is charged with two felonies - theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 and unlawful taking of a vehicle, commonly called auto theft – and each of those offenses is punishable by up to five years in prison, according to Cecil County District Court records. The maximum fines for those charges are $10,000 and $5,000 respectively, court records shows.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Traore remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond, after a bail review hearing that was conducted on closed-circuit television earlier that day, according to court records, which also indicate that his trial is set for June 2.
Traore initially had been held without bond, court records show.
