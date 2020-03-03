NORTH EAST — Investigators are attempting to identify two men who allegedly attempted to spend a counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart near North East, before making a $20 purchase with that same bill several moments later at a nearby store, according to the Maryland State Police.
The first part of the incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the electronics department at the Walmart in the Northeast Plaza, where one of the two men presented a $100 bill to buy an unspecified item while the other stood near him, police reported.
But the employee balked at completing the transaction, according to an MSP spokesman assigned to the North East Barrack, who told the Cecil Whig that “the placement of the numbers and the poor quality of the bill” raised red flags for that worker.
With the rejected $100 bill still in their possession, the two men left the Walmart, police said. One of the men got into a vehicle in the parking lot, while the other walked to the nearby GameStop, police added.
MSP troopers went to the Walmart at about 2:20 p.m., after receiving a complaint about the two men trying to spend a counterfeit $100 bill in the electronics section, according to the spokesman. While at the Walmart, troopers learned that one of the men was seen leaving the Walmart and heading toward the GameStop, police reported.
Troopers went to the GameStop and learned that one of the men in question bought a $20 iTunes gift certificate at that store, handing over a counterfeit $100 bill and receiving $80 in change, according to the spokesman.
Investigators then showed the counterfeit $100 bill that had been spent at GameStop to the Walmart employee, who identified it as the same bill the two men had tried to spend in Walmart’s electronics department, police reported.
After the purchase was made at the GameStop, the two suspects fled in a black Nissan sport utility vehicle, according to police.
In hopes of identifying the two suspects, MSP investigators at the North East Barrack have posted photos of the suspects on the agency’s Facebook page.
Anyone who can help investigators identify one or both of the suspects is asked to call Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference case 20-MSP-008222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.