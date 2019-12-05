NEWARK, Del. — A Cecil County man accused of tampering with a vehicle was arrested along with his alleged accomplice after a brief police chase in Newark, officials said.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Library Avenue and Wyoming Road in Newark, Del., according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.
Plainclothes officers from NPD’s street crimes unit were patrolling the area when they spotted two people driving around parking lots and approaching parked vehicles.
Other officers attempted to pull them over at the intersection of Marrows and Ogletown Roads, but they fled. A few minutes later, they crashed into a sign at the Newark Free Library and bailed out of the vehicle, Rubin said.
After a brief foot chase, officers caught the suspects, identified as Amanda Grove, 30, of Newark, and Jesse Dungan, 31, of Charlestown, Md.
Rubin said officers later determined Grove and Dungan were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in one of the parking lots, disabling the vehicle in the process.
“It’s not uncommon that we get catalytic converter thefts,” Rubin said, explaining that thieves sell the devices for scrap.
Police found narcotic pills and hypodermic needles in the suspects’ vehicle, he added.
Grove and Dungan were both charged with attempted theft, criminal mischief, drug possession, resisting arrest, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Grove, who was driving, was also charged with disregarding a police officer’s signal, reckless driving and several traffic offenses.
Both were jailed after failing to post $3,607 and $3,000 cash bail, respectively.
