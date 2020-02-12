RISING SUN – A woman is facing numerous charges after officers found her outside a Rising Sun store in a van containing nearly $2,000 in stolen property - while responding to a burglary alarm at that business, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Brandi Nicole Eldreth, 36, of Port Deposit. A man believed to have been involved in the commercial burglary remained at large, as of Thursday, police reported.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Rising Sun Supply in the unit block of Greenmount Road at 11:54 p.m. on Monday, in response to a commercial burglary alarm that had activated there after business hours, police said.
While CCSO deputies were en route, police added, Rising Sun Police Department officers arrived at the business and saw a man running away from the area and a woman – later identified as Eldreth – inside a blue Honda van parked on the property.
“The vehicle had been backed into the main entrance, near the main gate,” according to court records.
During a court-approved search of that van – after suspected stolen property had been seen in plain view - investigators found and confiscated tools and electronic supplies valued at $1,991, police reported.
Investigators checked inside the business and discovered damage to a large glass display case valued at $500, court records show.
“The display case once contained numerous tools and various electronic supplies. Deputies observed that there were still tools and electronic supplies inside the display case that were identical to what had been found by deputies inside the van (occupied by Eldreth),” court records allege.
While checking the outside of the building, investigators saw a broken exterior window valued at $250 and metal shears and two pairs of pliers lying next to it, police reported.
“It was at this broken window that illegal entry had been made into the store house,” court records allege.
In addition, investigators found numerous stolen tools and electronic supplies valued at $1,075 lying outside the store - bringing the total of the theft from Rising Sun Supply to $3,067, according to police.
Investigators arrested Eldreth at the scene, police reported. While searching Eldreth, investigators confiscated a plastic baggie containing trace amounts of suspect methamphetamine, police said. They also seized three and half prescription antidepressant pills, police added.
Eldreth is facing 11 criminal charges, including second-degree burglary and theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, both of which are felonies, according to court records, which further indicate that she is scheduled for a March 4 preliminary hearing.
As of Thursday, Eldreth remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show.
