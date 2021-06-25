ELKTON - Investigators have filed attempted murder charges against a Cecil County man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred earlier this month in Elkton, according to police.
No one was injured in the shooting incident, which took place at approximately 2 p.m. on June 14 in the 300 block of West Main Street and led to the arrest of Charles Fredrick Clarke Jr., 20, of the 100 block of West Cecil Avenue in North East, and two alleged accomplices.
Clarke is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and reckless endangerment from a car, according to Cecil County District Court records. He also is charged with 12 other offenses, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, loaded handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle, court records show.
Relating to his alleged accomplices, Clarke is facing three counts each of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, according to court records.
Police identified Clarke's alleged co-conspirators as Elkton residents Joshua James Carey, 19, of the 400 block of West Pulaski Highway, and John Edward Magee, 18, of the 300 block of Buttonwoods Road. They are facing lesser charges, all of which are misdemeanors.
Carey is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, in addition to possession of a concealed and dangerous weapon and handgun vehicle, court records show.
As for Magee, he is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, according to court records.
Carey, who is scheduled for an Aug. 24 district court trial, remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Friday, 10 days after his bail review hearing, court records show. Magee, who also is scheduled for an Aug. 24 trial, is free on a $1,000 bond posted on June 16, according to court records.
Clarke remained in the county jail on no bond Friday, four days after his bail review hearing, and he is scheduled for a July 14 preliminary proceeding, court records show.
Court records indicate that Elkton Police Department investigators arrested Carey and Magee on June 15, one day after the shooting incident, and Clarke on June 17.
EPD officials, however, did not release information about their arrests until late Thursday afternoon - hours after investigators raided a residence in the 100 block of West Cecil Avenue in North East, where Clarke lives, and gathered evidence related to the case, police reported.
"During the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered ammunition, firearm parts and two semi-automatic handguns - one which is believed to have been used in (the June 14) shooting incident," said Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an EPD spokesman.
North East Police Department officers assisted EPD detectives during the court-approved search of that West Cecil Avenue residence, Waldridge noted.
As of Friday, EPD officials had not released details about the June 14 shooting incident, which resulted in the criminal charges filed against Clarke, Carey and Magee.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about the shooting incident becomes available.
