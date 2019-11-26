ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday morning after investigators confiscated child pornography — including footage of a juvenile he surreptitiously videotaped in a private setting — while raiding his Elkton-area residence, according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified Parke W. Reese, 21, as the suspect.
Reese is facing 13 criminal charges, including three counts of distribution of child pornography, which is a felony, and nine counts of possession of child pornography, according to Cecil County District Court records.
He also is facing a charge relating to his alleged secret recording of a juvenile for “prurient interest,” court records show.
Reese remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Tuesday morning, a few hours before his scheduled bail review hearing, according to court records.
Detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started their investigation in August, after receiving a “CyberTip report” regarding someone allegedly distributing child pornography online, police said.
That tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police added.
“The ensuing investigation also revealed that the suspect was surreptitiously recording video footage of a juvenile in a private location,” an MSP spokesman alleged.
Investigators developed Reese as a suspect, which led to MSP investigators conducting a court-approved search of his residence in the 300 block of Blake Road, north of Elkton, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, with the assistance of Homeland Security agents, police reported.
“During the serving of the warrant, a preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. The devices were seized and will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory,” the spokesman said.
The spokesman added, “The juvenile seen in the surreptitiously recorded video was identified and the matter is being investigated by Child Protective Services of Cecil County.”
MSP's Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland, police said.
It is supported financially, in part, by grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, police added.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children, police reported.
