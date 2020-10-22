NEWARK, Del. — An Elkton man is facing numerous criminal and traffic charges after he allegedly sped away from troopers Wednesday, spurring a chase that ended with him crashing his motorcycle near Newark shortly before his arrest, according to the Delaware State Police.
Investigators identified Edward Carlson as the suspect.
Carlson, who is free on personal recognizance after his arraignment, is facing several criminal charges, including disregarding a police officer signal, theft under $1,500 and resisting arrest, in addition to two counts of attempted theft of less than $1,500 and three counts of criminal mischief, police said.
In addition, police added, troopers cited Carlson for several traffic offenses, including reckless driving, speeding, failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to stop at a red light, failure to drive in the proper lane and direction, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and operating a motorcycle without a license.
The incident started at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, when a DSP trooper noticed an orange motorcycle fitting the description of a suspect vehicle in the recent theft of auto parts, according to police officials, who noted that the motorcycle was traveling in the eastbound lane of Route 40 in the Glasgow area when the trooper noticed it.
Police reported that the trooper witnessed the motorcycle operator — later identified as Carlson — commit numerous traffic violations while riding through parking lots as he allegedly looked for potential vehicles. The suspect then circled his motorcycle around a white work van, which was parked in the Peoples Plaza shopping center in Glasgow, and then stopped next to it, according to police.
When the suspect noticed a DSP patrol car, he immediately exited the parking lot and rode onto Glasgow Ave., police said. The trooper attempted to stop the suspect motorcyclist on southbound Route 896, but the operator allegedly failed to stop and, instead, sped away, police added.
After turning onto Choptank Road, the suspect lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to navigate a traffic circle at Bethel Church Road, and he was ejected, according to police. After the suspect fell off the motorcycle, troopers arrested Carlson after a brief struggle, police reported.
Carlson, who reportedly was not injured from his fall, refused medical treatment, according to police.
Investigators found a reciprocating saw in Carlson’s backpack after taking him into custody, police said. Through further investigation, police added, troopers connected Carlson to the theft of catalytic converters relating to previous incidents.
